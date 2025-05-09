Who is leading the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is underway at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. The first round saw the 120-player field fight to gain an early lead.

Ad

Jeeno Thitikul posted an incredible 8-under par 64 round on Thursday, May 8, to take the lead at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. The Thailand representative did not record a single birdie for the day. Thitikul hit 11 out of 14 fairways and averaged 251.00 yards off the tee. Celine Boutier and Hye-Jin Choi follow tied in second place with a 6-under par score each.

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open sees 10 golfers tied for fourth place, including Haeran Ryu, Carlota Cigana, and Yealimi Noh. All the LPGA Tour sensations bear an 18-hole score of 5-under par 67 each.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the top golfer at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-8)

T2 - Celine Boutier (-6)

T2 - Hye-Jin Choi (-6)

T4 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-5)

T4 - Haeran Ryu (-5)

T4 - Pajaree Annarukarn (-5)

T4 - Carlota Ciganda (-5)

T4 - Yealimi Noh (-5)

T4 - Jenny Bae (-5)

T4 - Esther Henseleit (-5)

T4 - Jennider Kupcho (-5)

T4 - Lindy Duncan (-5)

T4 - Ruixin Liu (-5)

T14 - Arpichaya Yubol (-4)

T14 - Nelly Korda (-4)

T14 - Minjee Lee (-4)

T14 - Lauren Coughlin (-4)

T14 - Manon De Roey (-4)

T14 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-4)

T14 - Ssu-Chia Cheng (-4)

T14 - Jenny Shin (-4)

T14 - Gabriela Ruffels (-4)

T14 - Andrea Lee (-4)

Ad

Fiona Xu sits in last place, 120th, at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. The New Zealand-born golfer carded a 13-over par 85 round on Thursday to claim the last place by a six-stroke margin from Savannah Grewal, who claimed the 119th place.

Jeeno Thitikul's 2025 Mizuho Americas Open Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open's scorecard for Thursday's round at Liberty National (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More