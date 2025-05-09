Who is leading the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is underway at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. The first round saw the 120-player field fight to gain an early lead.
Jeeno Thitikul posted an incredible 8-under par 64 round on Thursday, May 8, to take the lead at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. The Thailand representative did not record a single birdie for the day. Thitikul hit 11 out of 14 fairways and averaged 251.00 yards off the tee. Celine Boutier and Hye-Jin Choi follow tied in second place with a 6-under par score each.
The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open sees 10 golfers tied for fourth place, including Haeran Ryu, Carlota Cigana, and Yealimi Noh. All the LPGA Tour sensations bear an 18-hole score of 5-under par 67 each.
Here's a look at the top golfer at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open (via LPGA Tour):
- 1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-8)
- T2 - Celine Boutier (-6)
- T2 - Hye-Jin Choi (-6)
- T4 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-5)
- T4 - Haeran Ryu (-5)
- T4 - Pajaree Annarukarn (-5)
- T4 - Carlota Ciganda (-5)
- T4 - Yealimi Noh (-5)
- T4 - Jenny Bae (-5)
- T4 - Esther Henseleit (-5)
- T4 - Jennider Kupcho (-5)
- T4 - Lindy Duncan (-5)
- T4 - Ruixin Liu (-5)
- T14 - Arpichaya Yubol (-4)
- T14 - Nelly Korda (-4)
- T14 - Minjee Lee (-4)
- T14 - Lauren Coughlin (-4)
- T14 - Manon De Roey (-4)
- T14 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-4)
- T14 - Ssu-Chia Cheng (-4)
- T14 - Jenny Shin (-4)
- T14 - Gabriela Ruffels (-4)
- T14 - Andrea Lee (-4)
Fiona Xu sits in last place, 120th, at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. The New Zealand-born golfer carded a 13-over par 85 round on Thursday to claim the last place by a six-stroke margin from Savannah Grewal, who claimed the 119th place.
Jeeno Thitikul's 2025 Mizuho Americas Open Round 1 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open's scorecard for Thursday's round at Liberty National (via LPGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 3