Who is leading the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is underway at the scenic Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. The second round was thrilling, with the field fighting to make the cut.

Three players are tied for the lead at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. Somi Lee posted an incredible 5-under par 67 round to vault a whopping 23 spots up the leaderboard to gain the lead.

Nelly Korda and Andrea Lee carded in rounds of 4-under par 68 each. They both rose 13 spots up the leaderboard to tie with Somi Lee for the lead at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Somi Lee (-8)

T1 - Nelly Korda (-8)

T1 - Andrea Lee (-8)

T4 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-7)

T4 - Julia Lopez Ramierez (-7)

T4 - Carlota Ciganda (-7)

T4 - Jenny Bae (-7)

T4 - Celine Boutier (-7)

T4 - Jeeno Thitikul (-7)

T10 - Kristine Gillman (-6)

T10 - Hira Naveed (-6)

T10 - Yealimi Noh (-6)

T13 - Jin Hee Im (-5)

T13 - Chisato Iwai (-5)

T13 - Lydia Ko (-5)

T13 - Arpichaya Yubol (-5)

T13 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T13 - Lauren Coughlin (-5)

T19 - Erika Hara (-4)

T19 - Rio Takeda (-4)

T19 - Patty Tavatanakit (-4)

T19 - Minami Katsu (-4)

T19 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (-4)

T19 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-4)

T19 - Elizabeth Szokol (-4)

T19 - Manon De Roey (-4)

T19 - Jenny Shin (-4)

T19 - Lindy Duncan (-4)

The top 48 players and ties made it through to the weekend. Haeran Ryu, who began the second round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open tied for fourth place, carded a 4-over par 76 round on Friday, May 9, to drop 44 spots down the leaderboard into last place, 48th.

Nelly Korda's 2025 Mizuho Americas Open Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the co-leader of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open's scorecard for Friday's round (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

