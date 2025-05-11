Who is leading the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is being played at the Liberty National Golf Course this week. With one round left to be played, several of the circuit's best players are in the running to win the tournament on Sunday.

Somi Lee and Nelly Korda began the third round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open tied for first place. The former posted a one over par 73 round to end the day tied for tenth place. Korda, on the other hand, is now tied for third place with a total 12 under par score.

Jeeno Thitikul posted an incredible 7 under par 65 round on Saturday to take the lead. Celine Boutier follows in second place with a 6 under par 66 round to total 13 under par.

Lydia Ko is tied for tenth place at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open along with Somi Lee and Elizabeth Szokol. The LPGA Tour sensations have a total 7 under par score.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-14)

2 - Celine Boutier (-13)

T3 - Nelly Korda (-12)

T3 - Andrea Lee (-12)

5 - Yealimi Noh (-11)

6 - Carlota Ciganda (-10)

T7 - Rio Takeda (-8)

T7 - Kristen Gillman (-8)

T7 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-8)

T10 - Elizabeth Szokol (-7)

T10 - Lydia Ko (-7)

T10 - Somi Lee (-7)

T13 - Ruoning Yin (-6)

T13 - Auston Kim (-6)

T13 - Patty Tavatanakit (-6)

T13 - Arpichaya Yubol (-6)

T13 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-6)

T18 - Lindy Duncan (-5)

T18 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T18 - Hira Naveed (-5)

21 - Jenny Bae (-4)

T22 - Jennifer Kupcho (-3)

T22 - Minami Katsu (-3)

T22 - Jenny Shin (-3)

T22 - Chisato Iwai (-3)

T22 - Lauren Coughlin (-3)

Karis Davidson and Ruixin Liu are tied for last place, 55th, at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. They bear a total 54 holes score totlat of 8 over par each.

Jeeno Thitikul's 2025 Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open's scorecard for Saturday's round in New Jersey (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 6

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

