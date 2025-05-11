Who is leading the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is one of two PGA Tour events being played this week alongside the Truist Championship. The penultimate round of the event saw stellar performances across the leaderboard amid rainy weather.
Mackenzie Hughes and Cristobal Del Solar began Saturday's round tied for the lead at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. They posted rounds of 1 under par 70 and 5 over par 76 to sit in the third and tied for 31st place respectively.
Carson Young stunned fans with his performance during the third round of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. He posted an incredible 7 under par 64 round to valut 14 spots up the leaderboard and take the lead.
Five players are tied for fourth place at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic including Victor Perez and Ryan Fox. They all bear a 54 hole score of 10 under par each.
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Carson Young (-13)
- 2 - Harry Higgs (-12)
- 3 - Mackenzie Hughes (-11)
- T4 - Victor Perez (-10)
- T4 - Ryan Fox (-10)
- T4 - Davis Shore (-10)
- T4 - Norman Xiong (-10)
- T4 - Danny Walker (-10)
- T9 - Alex Smalley (-9)
- T9 - Chesson Hadley (-9)
- T9 - Ben Silverman (-9)
- T9 - Will Chandler (-9)
- T13 - Steven Fisk (-8)
- T13 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)
- T13 - Antoine Rozner (-8)
- T13 - Matti Schmid (-8)
- T13 - Sami Valimaki (-8)
- T13 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-8)
- T13 - Kevin Yu (-8)
- T13 - Patton Kizzire (-8)
- T21 - Mark Hubbard (-7)
- T21 - Taylor Moore (-7)
- T21 - Harry Hall (-7)
- T24 - Quade Cummins (-6)
- T24 - William Mouw (-6)
- T24 - Trace Crowe (-6)
- T24 - Sam Ryder (-6)
- T24 - Niklas Norgaard (-6)
- T24 - Hayden Buckley (-6)
- T24 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
Michael Feuerstein sits in last place, 69th, at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. The American golfer posted an 8 over par 79 round on Saturday to drop 11 spots down the leaderboard.
Carson Young's 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 3 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic's scorecard for Saturday's round (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4