Who is leading the 2025 PGA Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 PGA Championship is underway at the iconic Quail Hollow Club this week. The first round was concluded on Thursday and saw stellar performances across the leaderboard.
Jhonattan Vegas has taken the early lead at the 2025 PGA Championship. He posted an incredible 7 under par 64 to bear a two stroke lead over Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis, who share the second place.
Luke Donald amazed the golf community with his performance during the opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship. The Team USA Ryder Cup captain carded in a 4 under par 67 score to tie for fourth place with Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger, and Aaron Rai.
Eleven golfers share the 9th position at the 2025 PGA Championship, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley. Scottie Scheffler and eight other players follow tied for 20th place.
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 PGA Championship through 18 holes (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-7)
- T2 - Ryan Gerard (-5)
- T2 - Cam Davis (-5)
- T4 - Luke Donald (-4)
- T4 - Ryan Fox (-4)
- T4 - Alex Smalley (-4)
- T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)
- T4 - Aaron Rai (-4)
- T9 - Alex Noren (-3)
- T9 - J. T. Poston (-3)
- T9 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)
- T9 - Nico Echavarria (-3)
- T9 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)
- T9 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)
- T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-3)
- T9 - Keegan Bradley (-3)
- T9 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
- T9 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-3)
- T9 - Rafael Campos (-3)
- T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)
- T20 - Harry Hall (-2)
- T20 - Marco Penge (-2)
- T20 - Garrick Higgo (-2)
- T20 - Justin Lower (-2)
- T20 - Byeong Hun An (-2)
- T20 - Adam Scott (-2)
- T20 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)
- T20 - Viktor Hovland (-2)
Andre Chi, Nic Ishee, and Greg Kock share the last place, 154th, at the 2025 PGA Championship. The three golfers bear an 18 hole score of 11 over par 82 each.
Jhonnatan Vegas's 2025 PGA Championship Round 1 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 PGA Championship's scorecard for Thursday's round (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 3