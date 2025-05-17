Who is leading the 2025 PGA Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 PGA Championship is off to a great start in North Carolina. The second round on Friday saw incredible performances from some of the world's best golfers as they fight to win the Major championship this week.

Jhonattan Vegas continues to bear the solo lead at the 2025 PGA Championship. He posted a 1 under par 70 round to total 8 under par and leads by a three-stroke margin.

Matthieu Pavon carded in a stunning 6 under par 65 score on Friday to jump 44 spots up the leaderboard into second place at the PGA Championship. He shares the position with Matt Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim. The latter recorded a 7 under par 64 score to rise 58 spots up the leaderboard.

Max Homa stunned the golf community with his performance during the second round as well. The PGA Tour sensation matched Kim's astounding 7 under par 64 score to vault a whopping 68 spots up the leaderboard into the 5th place along with Scottie Scheffler.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T2 - Matthieu Pavon (-6)

T2 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T2 - Si Woo Kim (-6)

T5 - Max Homa (-5)

T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T7 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-4)

T7 - Christiaan Behzuidenhout (-4)

T7 - Ryan Fox (-4)

T7 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T7 - J. T. Poston (-4)

T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-4)

T7 - Sam Stevens (-4)

T7 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T7 - Ryan Gerard (-4)

T7 - Garrick Higgo (-4)

T17 - J. J. Spaun (-3)

T17 - Aaron Rai (-3)

T17 - Taylor Pendrith (-3)

T17 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T17 - Richard Bland (-3)

T17 - Davis Riley (-3)

T17 - Alex Noren (-3)

T17 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

T17 - Tony Finau (-3)

T17 - Ben Griffin (-3)

A cut line of 1 over par was imposed at the 2025 PGA Championship. There are 13 golfers tied for last place, 62nd, including Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Jhonattan Vegas' 2025 PGA Championship Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 PGA Championship's scorecard for Friday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 6

