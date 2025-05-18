Who is leading the 2025 PGA Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 PGA Championship's third round was delayed due to rainstorms and lightning in the Charlotte area. Players took on the challening Quail Hollow Club from 11:43 AM ET and put up incredible performances despite less than ideal conditions.

Jhonattan Vegas headed into Saturday's round as the leader of the 2025 PGA Championship. However, he dropped down 4 spots on the leaderboard after carding in a 2 over par 73 round. Vegas is tied for 5th place with Si Woo Kim and Jon Rahm.

Scottie Scheffler now bears the solo lead at the 2025 PGA Championship. He posted an incredible 6 under par 65 score to rise 4 spots up the leaderboard into the number one spot. The World No. 1 golfer leads by a three stroke margin.

Alex Noren stepped it up with a 5 under par 66 round. The Swede rose 15 spots up the leaderboard to claim the solo second place heading into the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship.

2025 PGA Championship Round 3 Full Leaderboard

Here's a look at how each player at the 2025 PGA Championship stands heading into the final leg of the tournament (via PGA Tour):

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-11)

2 - Alex Noren (-8)

T3 - Davis Riley (-7)

T3 - J. T. Poston (-7)

T5 - Jon Rahm (-6)

T5 - Si Woo Kim (-6)

T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-6)

T8 - Keegan Bradley (-5)

T8 - Tony Finau (-5)

T8 - Bryson DeChambeau (-5)

T8 - Matthieu Pavon (-5)

T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-5)

T13 - Matt Wallace (-4)

T13 - Adam Scott (-4)

T13 - Joe Highsmith (-4)

T13 - Garrick Higgo (-4)

T17 - Lucas Glover (-3)

T17 - Cam Davis (-3)

T17 - Denny McCarthy (-3)

T17 - Ryan Gerard (-3)

T17 - Ryan Fox (-3)

T17 - Max Greyserman (-3)

T23 - Ben Griffin (-2)

T23 - Ryo Hisatsune (-2)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)

T23 - Maverick McNealy (-2)

T23 - J. J. Spaun (-2)

T23 - Alex Smalley (-2)

T23 - Robert MacIntyre (-2)

T23 - David Puig (-2)

T31 - Joaquin Niemann (-1)

T31 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T31 - Harry Hall (-1)

T31 - Taylor Moore (-1)

T31 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-1)

T36 - Tyrrell Hatton (E)

T36 - Rafael Campos (E)

T36 - Cameron Young (E)

T36 - Eric Cole (E)

T36 - Nico Echavarria (E)

T36 - Harris English (E)

T36 - Aaron Rai (E)

T36 - Max Homa (E)

T44 - Wyndham Clark (+1)

T44 - Marco Penge (+1)

T44 - Beau Hossler (+1)

T44 - Luke Donald (+1)

T44 - Thorbjornsen Olesen (+1)

T49 - Tom McKibbin (+2)

T49 - Corey Conners (+2)

T49 - Richard Bland (+2)

T49 - Sam Stevens (+2)

T49 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2)

T49 - Rory McIlroy (+2)

T49 - Xander Schauffele (+2)

T49 - Sam Burns (+2)

T57 - Tommy Fleetwood (+3)

T57 - Collin Morikawa (+3)

T57 - Daniel Berger (+3)

T60 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+4)

T60 - Justin Lower (+4)

T60 - Kevin Yu (+4)

T63 - Nicolai Hojgaard (+5)

T63 - Stephan Jaeger (+5)

T63 - Tom Kim (+5)

T63 - Michael Kim (+5)

T67 - Austin Eckroat (+6)

T67 - Brian Harman (+6)

T69 - Brian Campbell (+7)

T69 - Elvis Smylie (+7)

T69 - Bud Cauley (+7)

T72 - Byeong Hun An (+8)

T72 - Chris Kirk (+8)

74 - Sergio Garcia (+9)

