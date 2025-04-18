Who is leading the 2025 RBC Heritage after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage concluded on Thursday. The round saw stellar performances across the leaderboard among the 80-player field.
Justin Thomas takes the early lead at the 2025 RBC Heritage. The American golfer posted an incredible 10 under par 61 round comprised of 11 birdies and one bogey on the Harbor Town Golf Links' par 4 10th hole.
Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler trail Thomas by three strokes. The two PGA Tour stars carded in a 7-under-par 64 round each to tie for second place. Wyndham Clark follows in 4th place with a 6-under-par 65 score.
Here's a look at the top 21 players and ties at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Justin Thomas (-10)
- T2 - Russell Henley (-7)
- T2 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)
- 4 - Wyndham Clark (-6)
- T5 - Brian Campbell (-5)
- T5 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-5)
- T5 - J. J. Spaun (-5)
- T5 - Gary Woodland (-5)
- T5 - Brian Harman (-5)
- T10 - Sami Valimaki (-4)
- T10 - Matt Kuchar (-4)
- T10 - Keegan Bradley (-4)
- T10 - Eric Cole (-4)
- T10 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)
- T10 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)
- T10 - Jordan Spieth (-4)
- T10 - Ryan Gerard (-4)
- T10 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)
- T10 - Max Greyserman (-4)
- T10 - Justin Rose (-4)
- T21 - Denny McCarthy (-3)
- T21 - Akshay Bhatia (-3)
- T21 - Adam Scott (-3)
- T21 - Si Woo Kim (-3)
- T21 - Shane Lowry (-3)
- T21 - Lucas Glover (-3)
- T21 - Mackenzie Hughes (-3)
- T21 - J. T. Poston (-3)
- T21 - Jason Day (-3)
- T21 - Andrew Novak (-3)
Nick Dunlap sits in last place, 72nd, at the 2025 RBC Heritage. The PGA Tour rookie posted a 7 over par 78 round at the Harbor Town Golf Links course in South Carolina.
Justin Thomas' 2025 RBC Heritage Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 RBC Heritage's scorecard for the opening round (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4