Who is leading the 2025 Travelers Championship after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Following the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship, three players hold the top spot. Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood joined Scottie Scheffler to take the 36-hole one-stroke lead at TPC River Highlands.
On Friday, June 20, Scheffler and Austin Eckroat entered TPC River Highlands with the joint first-round lead. While Eckroat slipped to T5 after shooting 71, Scheffler managed to stay at the top after posting 69. Meanwhile, Fleetwood fired a low 65, while Thomas also carded 64 to take the joint lead.
Jason Day shot a 4-under 66 to finish solo fourth at 8-under at the Travelers Championship. Denny McCarthy jumped 31 spots to T5 after firing a low 64 on Friday.
Leaderboard for the 2025 Travelers Championship after Round 2 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 Travelers Championship after Round 2:
- T1. Justin Thomas: -9
- T1. Scottie Scheffler: -9
- T1. Tommy Fleetwood: -9
- 4. Jason Day: -8
- T5. Denny McCarthy: -7
- T5. Austin Eckroat: -7
- T7. Nick Taylor: -6
- T7. Keegan Bradley: -6
- T9. Patrick Cantlay: -5
- T9. Eric Cole: -5
- T9. Rory McIlroy: -5
- T9. Harris English: -5
- T13. Russell Henley: -4
- T13. Wyndham Clark: -4
- T13. Lucas Glover: -4
- T16. Alex Noren: -3
- T16. Brian Harman: -3
- T16. Joe Highsmith: -3
- T16. Harry Hall: -3
- T16. Byeong Hun An: -3
- T16. Adam Hadwin: -3
- T16. Ben Griffin: -3
- T23. Hideki Matsuyama: -2
- T23. Collin Morikawa: -2
- T23. Davis Thompson: -2
- T23. Stephan Jaeger: -2
- T23. Max Greyserman: -2
- T23. Cameron Young: -2
- T23. Robert MacIntyre: -2
- T23. Sam Burns: -2
- T31. Michael Kim: -1
- T31. Luke Clanton: -1
- T31. Tom Kim: -1
- T31. Max Homa: -1
- T35. Maverick McNealy: E
- T35. Sungjae Im: E
- T35. Akshay Bhatia: E
- T35. J.T. Poston: E
- T35. Bud Cauley: E
- T35. Ludvig Åberg: E
- T35. Ryan Fox: E
- T42. Jhonattan Vegas: +1
- T42. Ryan Gerard: +1
- T42. Aaron Rai: +1
- T42. Xander Schauffele: +1
- T42. Andrew Novak: +1
- T42. Kevin Yu: +1
- T42. Viktor Hovland: +1
- T49. Daniel Berger: +2
- T49. Gary Woodland: +2
- T49. Taylor Pendrith: +2
- T49. Jacob Bridgeman: +2
- T49. Min Woo Lee: +2
- T49. Matthieu Pavon: +2
- T49. Tom Hoge: +2
- T56. Matt Fitzpatrick: +3
- T56. Davis Riley: +3
- T56. Mackenzie Hughes: +3
- T59. Cam Davis: +4
- T59. Thomas Detry: +4
- T59. J.J. Spaun: +4
- T59. Adam Scott: +4
- T63. Sepp Straka: +5
- T63. Shane Lowry: +5
- T63. Matti Schmid: +5
- T63. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +5
- T67. Rickie Fowler: +7
- T67. Tony Finau: +7
- 69. Sam Stevens: +8
- 70. Nick Dunlap: +11