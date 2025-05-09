Who is leading the 2025 Truist Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Truist Championship is underway at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course. The first round saw stellar performances across the 73-man field to create a fully stacked leaderboard.

Keith Mitchell takes the early lead at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer posted a stellar opening round score of 9 under par 61 to have an advantage of one stroke over Denny McCarthy, who sits in solo second place.

Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka, and Akshay Bhatia share the third position at the 2025 Truist Championship. The four PGA Tour sensations posted rounds of 7 under par, 63 each, on Thursday.

Ludvig Aberg is tied for 25th place along with 9 other golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. The Swedish golfer was off to an incredible start. He posted two birdies and one eagle in his first six holes of the day. The Ryder Cup star went on to record three more birdies and three bogeys to total 4 under par 66.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Keith Mitchell (-9)

2 - Denny McCarthy (-8)

T3 - Rickie Fowler (-7)

T3 - Collin Morikawa (-7)

T3 - Sepp Straka (-7)

T3 - Akshay Bhatia (-7)

T7 - Sam Stevens (-6)

T7 - Joe Highsmith (-6)

T7 - Keegan Bradley (-6)

T7 - Shane Lowry (-6)

T11 - Harris English (-5)

T11 - Patrick Cantlay (-5)

T11 - Davis Thompson (-5)

T11 - Sam Burns (-5)

T11 - Eric Cole (-5)

T11 - J. T. Poston (-5)

T11 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)

T11 - Aaron Rai (-5)

T11 - Erik van Rooyen (-5)

T11 - Russell Henley (-5)

T11 - Tony Finau (-5)

T11 - Hideki Matsuyama (-5)

T11 - Si Woo Kim (-5)

T11 - Thomas Detry (-5)

Lucas Glover, Michael Kim, and Nick Dunlap are tied for last place, 70th, at the 2025 Truist Championship. They bear an 18-hole score of 2 over par 72 each.

Keith Mitchell's 2025 Truist Championship Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Truist Championship's scorecard for Thursday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

