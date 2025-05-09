Who is leading the 2025 Truist Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Keith Mitchell continues to lead the 2025 Truist Championship after the conclusion of Round 2 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. He holds a one stroke lead heading into the weekend.

Ad

Mitchell, who carded a bogey-free 61 in the opening round, followed it up with a 3-under 67 on Friday (May 9). His second round included five birdies and two bogeys, keeping him atop the leaderboard at 12-under par.

Shane Lowry sits one shot behind at 11-under. The Irishman posted a 5-under 65 in the second round at the Truist Championship. Sepp Straka holds solo third place at 10-under par after another solid showing.

Ad

Trending

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is part of a six-way tie for fourth at 7-under par, alongside Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Cantlay.

Max Homa, Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland are all tied for 10th at 6-under par.

Here is a look at the leaderboard at the Truist Championship 2025 after round 2.

1. Keith Mitchell (-12)

2. Shane Lowry (-11)

3. Sepp Straka (-10)

T4. Justin Thomas (-7)

T4. Rory McIlroy (-7)

T4. Collin Morikawa (-7)

T4. Akshay Bhatia (-7)

T4. Si Woo Kim (-7)

T4. Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T10. Max Homa (-6)

T10. Thomas Detry (-6)

T10. Stephan Jaeger (-6)

T10. Rickie Fowler (-6)

T10. Gary Woodland (-6)

T15. Tony Finau (-5)

T15. Harris English (-5)

T15. Sam Stevens (-5)

T15. Denny McCarthy (-5)

T15. Sungjae Im (-5)

T15. Alex Noren (-5)

T15. Sam Burns (-5)

T15. J.T. Poston (-5)

T15. Nick Taylor (-5)

T15. Erik van Rooyen (-5)

T25. Keegan Bradley (-4)

T25. Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T25. Xander Schauffele (-4)

T25. Taylor Pendrith (-4)

T25. Rasmus Højgaard (-4)

T25. Ben Griffin (-4)

T25. Cameron Young (-4)

T25. Eric Cole (-4)

T33. Min Woo Lee (-3)

T33. Maverick McNealy (-3)

T33. Ludvig Åberg (-3)

T33. Hideki Matsuyama (-3)

T33. Daniel Berger (-3)

T33. Robert MacIntyre (-3)

T33. Davis Thompson (-3)

T33. Aaron Rai (-3)

T33. J.J. Spaun (-3)

T33. Andrew Novak (-3)

T43. Michael Thorbjornsen (-2)

T43. Jordan Spieth (-2)

T43. Matt Fitzpatrick (-2)

T43. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2)

T43. Nick Dunlap (-2)

T43. Garrick Higgo (-2)

T43. Jacob Bridgeman (-2)

T43. Joe Highsmith (-2)

T43. Corey Conners (-2)

T43. Adam Scott (-2)

T43. Byeong Hun An (-2)

T43. Cameron Davis (-2)

T55. Russell Henley (-1)

T55. Viktor Hovland (-1)

T55. Brian Campbell (-1)

T55. Patrick Rodgers (-1)

T55. Brian Harman (-1)

T55. Austin Eckroat (-1)

T61. Ryan Gerard (E)

T61. Adam Hadwin (E)

T61. Sahith Theegala (E)

T61. Max Greyserman (E)

T65. Matthieu Pavon (+1)

T65. Tom Hoge (+1)

T65. Chris Kirk (+1)

T65. Will Zalatoris (+1)

T69. Wyndham Clark (+2)

T69. Lucas Glover (+2)

71. Michael Kim (+4)

72. Justin Rose (+7)

Ad

What's in store for the 2025 Truist Championship and how to watch the event?

Golf fans can catch the action live from the Truist Championship on ESPN+ via PGA Tour Live from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Golf Channel and CBS also have the broadcasting rights for the event.

Ad

The event features a $20 million purse, with no cut, meaning every player in the field is guaranteed a payout. The winner will take home $3.6 million, while the player finishing last will still earn $36,000.

In addition to the prize money, the Truist Championship winner will receive 700 FedExCup points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and invitations to prestigious tournaments, including the 2026 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More