Who is leading the 2025 Truist Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Truist Championship saw stellar performances from the field's top players. Keith Mitchell, who bore the lone lead at the tournament through 36 holes, carded a 1-over-par 71 round on Saturday to tie for third place with Justin Thomas.

Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry boasted incredible performances to share the lead at the 2025 Truist Championship. They carded in rounds of 4 under par 66 and 3 under par 67 respectively to total 14 under par each.

Hideki Matsuyma stunned the golf community with his performance during the third round. The Japanese golfer posted an amazing 7 under par 63 round to vault 28 spots up the leaderboard into 5th place.

Five golfers share sixth place at the 2025 Truist Championship, including Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy. They all bear a 54-hole score of 8 under par.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Sepp Straka (-14)

T1 - Shane Lowry (-14)

T3 - Justin Thomas (-11)

T3 - Keith Mitchell (-11)

5 - Hideki Matsuyama (-10)

T6 - Nick Taylor (-8)

T6 - Sam Burns (-8)

T6 - Sungjae Im (-8)

T6 - Tony Finau (-8)

T6 - Rory McIlroy (-8)

T11 - Jacob Bridgeman (-7)

T11 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T11 - Harris English (-7)

T11 - Rickie Fowler (-7)

T11 - Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T16 - Corey Conners (-6)

T16 - Cameron Young (-6)

T16 - Eric Cole (-6)

T16 - Keegan Bradley (-6)

T16 - J. T. Poston (-6)

T16 - Sam Stevens (-6)

T16 - Stephan Jaeger (-6)

T16 - Max Homa (-6)

T16 - Akshay Bhatia (-6)

T16 - Si Woo Kim (-6)

Michael Kim and Justin Rose withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship. The former made his announcement on Saturday, after completing 12 holes, while the latter did not tee off the third round, citing an illness.

Sahith Theegala sits in last place, 70th, after the third round. The PGA Tour star posted an 8 over par round on Saturday to drop nine spots down the leaderboard.

Shane Lowry's 2025 Truist Championship Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the co-leader of the 2025 Truist Championship's scorecard for the third round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More