Who is leading the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open is off to a stellar start at the prestigious Erin Hills Golf Club. The opening round saw amazing performances across the leaderboard, resulting in six players being tied for first place.
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Angel Yin, and A Lim Kim posted an opening round score of 4 under par 68 to take the early lead at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. Jin Hee Im, Yealimi Noh, and Rio Takeda matched their scores to join them at the top of the leaderboard.
Five players follow tied for seventh place with a 3 under par 69 score, including Nasa Hataoka and Chisato Iwai. Maja Stark posted a 2 under par 70 score for the pening round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open to tie for 12th place.
Asterisk Talley is the leading amateur at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. She is tied for 19th place along with some of the LPGA Tour's biggest stars including Ruoning Yin and Celine Boutier. Fellow amateur golfer, Lauren Nguyen sits in last place, 156th, with a 14 over par 86 score.
2025 U.S. Women's Open Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open heading into Friday's round (via LPGA Tour):
- T1 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-4)
- T1 - Angel Yin (-4)
- T1 - A Lim Kim (-4)
- T1 - Jin Hee Im (-4)
- T1 - Yealimi Noh (-4)
- T1 - Rio Takeda (-4)
- T7 - Yui Kawamoto (-3)
- T7 - Chiara Tamburlini (-3)
- T7 - Nasa Hataoka (-3)
- T7 - Chisato Iwai (-3)
- T12 - Mao Saigo (-2)
- T12 - Gaby Lopez (-2)
- T12 - Shiho Kuwaki (-2)
- T12 - Jiwon Jeon (-2)
- T12 - Pajaree Annarukarn (-2)
- T12 - Maja Stark (-2)
- T12 - Hinako Shibuno (-2)
- T19 - Asterisk Talley (a) (-1)
- T19 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (-1)
- T19 - Ruoning Yin (-1)
- T19 - Ina Yoon (-1)
- T19 - Miyu Yamashita (-1)
- T19 - Linn Grant (-1)
- T19 - Andrea Lee (-1)
- T19 - Hailee Cooper (-1)
- T19 - Jing Yan (-1)
- T19 - Amari Avery (-1)
- T19 - Seunghui Ro (-1)
- T19 - Dasom Ma (-1)
- T19 - Celine Boutier (-1)
- T19 - Sarah Schmelzel (-1)
- T19 - Hye-Jin Choi (-1)
- T34 - Jude Lee (a) (E)
- T34 - Rayee Feng (a) (E)
- T34 - Sophie Hausmann (E)
- T34 - Minami Katsu (E)
- T34 - Grace Kim (E)
- T34 - Paula Martin Sampedro (E)
- T34 - Madelene Sagstrom (E)
- T34 - Sakura Koiwai (E)
- T34 - Charley Hull (E)
- T34 - Nelly Korda (E)
- T34 - Ingrid Lindblad (E)
- T34 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (E)
- T34 - Lottie Woad (a) (E)
- T34 - Wichanee Meechai (E)
- T34 - Wei-Ling Hsu (E)
- T34 - Linnea Strom (E)
- T34 - Celine Borge (E)
- T34 - Gemma Dryburgh (E)
- T34 - Ai Suzuki (E)
- T34 - Arpichaya Yubol (E)
- T34 - In Gee Chun (E)
- T34 - Allisen Corpuz (E)
- T34 - Ariya Jutanugarn (E)
- T34 - Akie Iwai (E)
- T34 - Hannah Green (E)