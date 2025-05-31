Who is leading the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after Day 2? Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open was suspended due to darkness at 8:25 PM CT. The eleven golfers who are yet to complete 36 holes of competition will resume play at 8:30 AM CT on Saturday, May 31.
Mao Saigo posted a stellar 6-under-par 66 round to climb 11 spots up the leaderboard. The Japanese golfer now bears the lone lead at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open.
Nelly Korda vaulted a whopping 32 spots up the leaderboard after recording a 5-under-par 67 round. She sits tied for second place along with five other golfers, including A Lim Kim and Sarah Schmelzel.
Auston Kim and Aline Krauter posted rounds of 3 under par 69 to move 40 spots up the leaderboard and tie for 19th place with a 36-hole score of 2 under par. The 2025 U.S. Women's Open sees 10 players tied for the position, including amateur golfers Rayee Feng and Lottie Woad.
After all players have completed 36 holes of play, a cut line will be determined at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The projected cut line is currently at 1 over par. Charley Hull, Celine Boutier, and 16 other players are tied for 44th place with a 1-over-par score.
2025 U.S. Women's Open Round 2 Provisional Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open with incomplete rounds noted by an asterisk (via LPGA Tour):
- 1 - Mao Saigo (-8)
- T2 - Nelly Korda (-5)
- T2 - Sarah Schmelzel (-5)
- T2 - Maja Stark (-5)
- T2 - Hinako Shibuno (-5)
- T2 - A Lim Kim (-5)
- T8 - Linn Grant (-4)
- T8 - Jing Yan (-4)
- T8 - Chiara Tamburlini (-4)
- T8 - Jin Hee Im (-4)
- T12 - Gemma Dryburgh (-3)
- T12 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-3)
- T12 - Madelene Sagstrom (-3)
- T12 - Hye-Jin Choi (-3)
- T12 - Ina Yoon (-3)
- T12 - Youmin Hwang (-3)
- T12 - Rio Takeda (-3)
- T19 - Auston Kim (-2)
- T19 - Aline Krauter (-2)
- T19 - Minjee Lee (-2)
- T19 - In Gee Chun (-2)
- T19 - Hannah Green (-2)
- T19 - Rayee Feng (a) (-2)
- T19 - Lottie Woad (a) (-2)
- T19 - Chisato Iwai (-2)
- T19 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-2)
- T29 - Amy Yang (-1)
- T29 - Akie Iwai (-1)
- T29 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (-1)
- T29 - Ruoning Yin (-1)
- T29 - Hailee Cooper (-1)
- T29 - Gaby Lopez (-1)
- T29 - Amari Avery (-1) **
- T37 - Lydia Ko (E)
- T37 - Klara Davidson (E)
- T37 - Hyunjo Yoo (E)
- T37 - Celine Borge (E)
- T37 - Sakura Koiwai (E)
- T37 - Ingrid Lindblad (E)
- T37 - Wei-Ling Hsu (E)