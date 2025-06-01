Who is leading the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open saw players boast stellar performances. With one round left to go, Maja Stark takes the lead after a 2-under-par 70 round on Saturday.

Julia Lopez Ramirez posted a stellar 4-under-par 68 round to vault 17 spots up the leaderboard. She claims the solo second spot at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open with a total score of 6 under par after 54 holes.

Nelly Korda recorded a 1-over-par 73 round at Erin Hills on Saturday to drop 4 spots down the leaderboard into 6th place. Minjee Lee, Linn Grant, and Sarah Schmelzel trail the World No. 1 by one stroke at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open.

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open sees six golfers tied for 21st place, including Charley Hull. They all bear a total score of even par each for the last three rounds.

2025 U.S. Women's Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the complete leaderboard at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open heading into the final round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Maja Stark (-7)

2 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-6)

T3 - Rio Takeda (-5)

T3 - Hinako Shibuno (-5)

T3 - Mao Saigo (-5)

6 - Nelly Korda (-4)

T7 - Linn Grant (-3)

T7 - Sarah Schmelzel (-3)

T7 - Minjee Lee (-3)

T10 - Ruoning Yin (-2)

T10 - Gaby Lopez (-2)

T10 - Yealimi Noh (-2)

T13 - Jin Young Ko (-1)

T13 - Yui Kawamoto (-1)

T13 - Hailee Cooper (-1)

T13 - Aline Krauter (-1)

T13 - Hannah Green (-1)

T13 - Andrea Lee (-1)

T13 - Jing Yan (-1)

T13 - Chiara Tamburlini (-1)

T21 - Charley Hull (E)

T21 - Angel Yin (E)

T21 - Chisato Iwai (E)

T21 - Ariya Jutanugarn (E)

T21 - Hye-Jin Choi (E)

T21 - A Lim Kim (E)

T27 - Celine Boutier (+1)

T27 - Lydia Ko (+1)

T27 - Rayee Feng (a) (+1)

T30 - Anna Nordqvist (+2)

T30 - Haeran Ryu (+2)

T30 - Allisen Corpuz (+2)

T30 - Ingrid Lindblad (+2)

T30 - Lottie Woad (a) (+2)

T30 - Madelene Sagstrom (+2)

T36 - Carolina Lopez Chaccara (a) (+3)

T36 - Esther Henseleit (+3)

T36 - Auston Kim (+3)

T36 - Gemma Dryburgh (+3)

T36 - Jin Hee Im (+3)

T41 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+4)

T41 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+4)

T41 - Hyujo Yoo (+4)

T41 - Amari Avery (+4)

T41 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (+4)

T41 - Ina Yoon (+4)

T47 - Saki Baba (+6)

T47 - Maria Marin (a) (+6)

T47 - Miyu Yamashita (+6)

T47 - Akie Iwai (+6)

T47 - In Gee Chun (+6)

T47 - Youmin Hwang (+6)

T53 - Sakura Koiwai (+7)

T53 - Amy Yang (+7)

T55 - Nataliya Guseva (+8)

T55 - Sophie Hausmann (+8)

T55 - Shiho Kuwaki (+8)

58 - Wichanee Meechai (+11)

59 - Celine Borge (+12)

60 - Kiara Romero (a) (+13)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More