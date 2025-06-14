Who is leading the 2025 US Open after Round 2? Updated Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 US Open was suspended at 8:15 PM ET due to lightning in the area. The remaining golfers who were yet to complete 36 holes of play finished their rounds on Saturday, June 14.

Sam Burns posted an astounding 5 under par 65 score on Day 2 at the Oakmont Country Club to climb 32 spots up the leaderboard. He bears the lone lead by one stroke over J. J. Spaun, who posted a 2-over-par 72 score.

Viktor Hovland posted a 2-under-par 68 round to total 1-under-par over two rounds. He sits in the solo third position to be one of three players that are under par at the 2025 US Open.

Scottie Scheffler followed up his opening round at the U.S. Open with a 3-over-par 73 score with a 1-over-par 71 round on Saturday. The World No. 1 golfer is tied for 23rd place along with 12 other players, including Collin Morikawa and Aaron Rai, after the conclusion of the first two rounds of the US Open.

2025 US Open Round 2 updated Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 45 players at the 2025 US Open in Pennsylvania:

1 - Sam Burns (-3)

2 - J. J. Spaun (-2)

3 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T4 - Adam Scott (E)

T4 - Ben Griffin (E)

T6 - Victor Perez (+1)

T6 - Thriston Lawrence (+1)

T8 - Russell Henley (+2)

T8 - Brooks Koepka (+2)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (+2)

T8 - Thomas Detry (+2)

T12 - Emiliano Grillo (+3)

T12 - Max Greyserman (+3)

T12 - Adam Schenk (+3)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)

T12 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T12 - Jason Day (+3)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+3)

T12 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+3)

T12 - Keegan Bradley (+3)

T12 - Sam Stevens (+3)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+4)

T23 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T23 - Denny McCarthy (+4)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+4)

T23 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T23 - Cameron Young (+4)

T23 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)

T23 - Daniel Berger (+4)

T23 - Aaron Rai (+4)

T23 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+4)

T23 - Trevor Cone (+4)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (+4)

T23 - Robert MacIntyre (+4)

T36 - Ryan Fox (+5)

T36 - Jordan Spieth (+5)

T36 - Sungjae Im (+5)

T36 - Matthieu Pavon (+5)

T36 - Mackenzie Hughes (+5)

T36 - Tom Kim (+5)

T36 - Maverick McNealy (+5)

T36 - Jhonny Keefer (+5)

T36 - Chris Gotterup (+5)

T45 - Matt Wallace (+6)

T45 - J. T. Poston (+6)

T45 - Corey Conners (+6)

T45 - Michael Kim (+6)

T45 - Marc Leishman (+6)

T45 - Tony Finau (+6)

T45 - Justin Hastings (a) (+6)

T45 - Jordan Smith (+6)

T45 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T45 - Rory McIlroy (+6)

T45 - Niklas Norgaard (+6)

T45 - Ryan Gerard (+6)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More