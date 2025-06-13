Who is leading the 2025 US Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 US Open is being played in Pennsylvania this week. Following the conclusion of the opening round of the third Major championship of the year, the field posted some incredible scores.
J. J. Spaun posted an incredible 4-under par 66 round at the challenging Oakmont Country Club. The American golfer bears the lone lead at the 2025 US Open with Thriston Lawrence trailing him by one stroke.
Former US Open winner Brooks Koepka posted a 2-under par 69 round on Thursday, June 12. He shares the third position with Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im. Five golfers follow tied in sixth place with a 1-under par score.
The winner of the 2024 edition of the US Open, Bryson DeChambeau, sits tied for 49th place with a 3-over par score. The LIV Golf star shares the position with several of the PGA Tour's best players, including Keegan Bradley and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.
2025 US Open Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 US Open (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - J. J. Spaun (-4)
- 2 - Thriston Lawrence (-3)
- T3 - Si Woo Kim (-2)
- T3 - Brooks Koepka (-2)
- T3 - Sungjae Im (-2)
- T6 - Ben Griffin (-1)
- T6 - Thomas Detry (-1)
- T6 - Jon Rahm (-1)
- T6 - Rasmus Neergard (-1)
- T6 - James Nicholas (-1)
- T11 - Adam Scott (E)
- T11 - Robert MacIntyre (E)
- T11 - Russell Henley (E)
- T11 - Denny McCarthy (E)
- T11 - Jordan Spieth (E)
- T11 - Collin Morikawa (E)
- T11 - Cameron Young (E)
- T11 - Bud Cauley (E)
- T11 - Ryan McCormick (E)
- T20 - Kevin Velo (+1)
- T20 - Brian Harman (+1)
- T20 - Lanto Griffin (+1)
- T20 - Sam Stevens (+1)
- T20 - Emiliano Grillo (+1)
- T20 - Victor Perez (+1)
- T20 - Adam Schenk (+1)
- T20 - Viktor Hovland (+1)
- T20 - Matthieu Pavon (+1)
- T20 - Marc Leishman (+1)
- T20 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+1)
- T20 - Carlos Ortiz (+1)
- T20 - Trevor Cone (+1)
- T33 - Jordan Smith (+2)
- T33 - Tom Kim (+2)
- T33 - Taylor Pendrith (+2)
- T33 - Ludvig Aberg (+2)
- T33 - Xander Schauffele
- T33 - Ryan Gerard (+2)
- T33 - Jackson Koivun (a) (+2)
- T33 - Ryan Fox (+2)
- T33 - Jacob Bridgeman (+2)
- T33 - Matt Wallace (+2)
- T33 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2)
- T33 - Sam Burns (+2)
- T33 - Corey Conners (+2)
- T33 - Daniel Berger (+2)
- T33 - Aaron Rai (+2)
- T33 - Laurie Canter (+2)
- T49 - Jacques Keuyswijk (+3)
- T49 - Harris English (+3)
- T49 - Keegan Bradley (+3)
- T49 - Bryson DeChambeau (+3)
- T49 - Gary Woodland (+3)
- T49 - Nick Taylor (+3)
- T49 - Scottie Scheffler (+3)
- T49 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)
- T49 - Patrick Reed (+3)
- T49 - Mackenzie Hughes (+3)
- T49 - Chris Kirk (+3)
- T49 - Stephan Jaeger (+3)
- T49 - Justin Hastings (a) (+3)