  • home icon
  • Golf
  • US Open 2024
  • Who is leading the 2025 US Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

Who is leading the 2025 US Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jun 13, 2025 01:15 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
Si Woo Kim, U.S. Open (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 US Open is being played in Pennsylvania this week. Following the conclusion of the opening round of the third Major championship of the year, the field posted some incredible scores.

Ad

J. J. Spaun posted an incredible 4-under par 66 round at the challenging Oakmont Country Club. The American golfer bears the lone lead at the 2025 US Open with Thriston Lawrence trailing him by one stroke.

Former US Open winner Brooks Koepka posted a 2-under par 69 round on Thursday, June 12. He shares the third position with Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im. Five golfers follow tied in sixth place with a 1-under par score.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The winner of the 2024 edition of the US Open, Bryson DeChambeau, sits tied for 49th place with a 3-over par score. The LIV Golf star shares the position with several of the PGA Tour's best players, including Keegan Bradley and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

2025 US Open Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 US Open (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - J. J. Spaun (-4)
  • 2 - Thriston Lawrence (-3)
  • T3 - Si Woo Kim (-2)
  • T3 - Brooks Koepka (-2)
  • T3 - Sungjae Im (-2)
  • T6 - Ben Griffin (-1)
  • T6 - Thomas Detry (-1)
  • T6 - Jon Rahm (-1)
  • T6 - Rasmus Neergard (-1)
  • T6 - James Nicholas (-1)
  • T11 - Adam Scott (E)
  • T11 - Robert MacIntyre (E)
  • T11 - Russell Henley (E)
  • T11 - Denny McCarthy (E)
  • T11 - Jordan Spieth (E)
  • T11 - Collin Morikawa (E)
  • T11 - Cameron Young (E)
  • T11 - Bud Cauley (E)
  • T11 - Ryan McCormick (E)
  • T20 - Kevin Velo (+1)
  • T20 - Brian Harman (+1)
  • T20 - Lanto Griffin (+1)
  • T20 - Sam Stevens (+1)
  • T20 - Emiliano Grillo (+1)
  • T20 - Victor Perez (+1)
  • T20 - Adam Schenk (+1)
  • T20 - Viktor Hovland (+1)
  • T20 - Matthieu Pavon (+1)
  • T20 - Marc Leishman (+1)
  • T20 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+1)
  • T20 - Carlos Ortiz (+1)
  • T20 - Trevor Cone (+1)
  • T33 - Jordan Smith (+2)
  • T33 - Tom Kim (+2)
  • T33 - Taylor Pendrith (+2)
  • T33 - Ludvig Aberg (+2)
  • T33 - Xander Schauffele
  • T33 - Ryan Gerard (+2)
  • T33 - Jackson Koivun (a) (+2)
  • T33 - Ryan Fox (+2)
  • T33 - Jacob Bridgeman (+2)
  • T33 - Matt Wallace (+2)
  • T33 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2)
  • T33 - Sam Burns (+2)
  • T33 - Corey Conners (+2)
  • T33 - Daniel Berger (+2)
  • T33 - Aaron Rai (+2)
  • T33 - Laurie Canter (+2)
  • T49 - Jacques Keuyswijk (+3)
  • T49 - Harris English (+3)
  • T49 - Keegan Bradley (+3)
  • T49 - Bryson DeChambeau (+3)
  • T49 - Gary Woodland (+3)
  • T49 - Nick Taylor (+3)
  • T49 - Scottie Scheffler (+3)
  • T49 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)
  • T49 - Patrick Reed (+3)
  • T49 - Mackenzie Hughes (+3)
  • T49 - Chris Kirk (+3)
  • T49 - Stephan Jaeger (+3)
  • T49 - Justin Hastings (a) (+3)
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications