Who is leading the 2025 US Open after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 US Open on Saturday saw stellar performances from the field. With a completely stacked leaderboard, the final round is sure to be exciting.
Sam Burns bears the solo lead at the 2025 US Open. He posted a 1 under par 69 round to total 4 under par and have a one-stroke lead over Adam Scott and J. J. Spaun, who share the second place.
Marc Leishman posted a 2-under-par 68 round to climb 34 spots up the leaderboard. He sits tied for 11th place at the 2025 US Open with nine other players, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with a total 4 over par score.
Justin Hastings is the leading amateur player at the 2025 US Open. He is tied for 45th place with big-time PGA Tour stars like Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Adam Schenk. They all bear a total 54-hole score of 9 over par.
2025 US Open Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 US Open heading into the final round of the Major championship (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Sam Burns (-4)
- T2 - Adam Scott (-3)
- T2 - J. J. Spaun (-3)
- 4 - Viktor Hovland (-1)
- 5 - Carlos Ortiz (E)
- T6 - Tyrrell Hatton (+1)
- T6 - Thirston Lawrence (+1)
- 8 - Rasmus Neegard Petersen (+2)
- T9 - Robert MacIntyre (+3)
- T9 - Cameron Young (+3)
- T11 - Marc Leishman (+4)
- T11 - Chris Gotterup (+4)
- T11 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)
- T11 - Nick Taylor (+4)
- T11 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4)
- T11 - Max Greyserman (+4)
- T11 - Emiliano Grillo (+4)
- T11 - Russell Henley (+4)
- T11 - Victor Perez (+4)
- T11 - Ben Griffin (+4)
- T21 - Ryan Gerard (+5)
- T21 - Matt Wallace (+5)
- T21 - Sam Stevens (+5)
- T21 - Keegan Bradley (+5)
- T21 - Chris Kirk (+5)
- T21 - Jason Day (+5)
- T21 - Thomas Detry (+5)
- T21 - Brooks Koepka (+5)
- T29 - J. T. Poston (+6)
- T29 - Jordan Spieth (+6)
- T29 - Trevor Cone (+6)
- T29 - Aaron Rai (+6)
- T29 - Jhonattan Vegas (+6)
- T29 - Si Woo Kim (+6)
- T35 - Xander Schauffele (+7)
- T35 - Maverick McNealy (+7)
- T35 - Tom Kim (+7)
- T35 - Jon Rahm (+7)
- T39 - Laurie Canter (+8)
- T39 - Patrick Reed (+8)
- T39 - Corey Conners (+8)
- T39 - Ryan Fox (+8)
- T39 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+8)
- T39 - Collin Morikawa (+8)
- T45 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+9)
- T45 - Justin Hastings (a) (+9)
- T45 - Mackenzie Hughes (+9)
- T45 - Adam Schenk (+9)
- T49 - Andrew Nivak (+10)
- T49 - Rory McIlroy (+10)
- T49 - Tony Finau (+10)
- T49 - Daniel Berger (+10)
- T49 - Denny McCarthy (+10)