Who is leading the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans has concluded. Avondale's TPC Louisiana saw the PGA Tour pros compete against each other in a team format.

Ad

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo take the early lead at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The team carded an incredible 14 under par 58 score. Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard follow in the solo second place. The brothers posted a 13-under-par 59 score.

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans sees four teams tied for third place, including Collin Morikawa and his playing partner Kurt Kitayama with an 11-under-par 61 score. Six teams trail the PGA Tour stars by one stroke.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the top teams at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

1 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-14)

2 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)

T3 - Cam Davis & Adam Svensson (-11)

T3 - Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller (-11)

T3 - Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner (-11)

T3 - Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama (-11)

T7 - Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton (-10)

T7 - Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya (-10)

T7 - Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips (-10)

T7 - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-10)

T7 - Matt Wallace & Thorbjon Olesen (-10)

T7 - Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer (-10)

T13 - Chesson Hadley & Johnathan Byrd (-9)

T13 - Davis Riley & Nick Hardy (-9)

T13 - Kevin Chappell & Tom Hoge (-9)

T13 - Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala (-9)

T13 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-9)

T13 - Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy (-9)

T13 - Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe (-9)

T13 - Steven Fisk & Tim Widing (-9)

T13 - Sami Valimaki & Ben Silverman (-9)

T13 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-9)

T13 - Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan (-9)

T13 - Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins (-9)

T13 - Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson (-9)

T13 - Alejandro Del Ray & Angel Ayora (-9)

T13 - Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar (-9)

Ad

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer sit in last place, 80th, at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The team posted a 4-under-par 68 score.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans's Leaders Scorecard

Here's a look at team Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo's combined team scorecard for the first round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More