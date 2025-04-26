Who is leading the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is halfway done. The team format event sees Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo maintain their lead with a 3 under par 69 score recorded on Saturday to total 17 under par.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin pulled off an absolute showstopper at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The team carded a 6 under par 66 score for the second round to jump 5 spots up the leaderboard into second place. Novak and Griffin trail the leaders by just one stroke.

Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard sit in third place at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The twin brothers bear a total score of 15 under par for 36 holes of competition, after carding a 2 under par 70 in the second round.

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin vaulted an impressive 52 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 7th place. The two PGA Tour stars carded 6 under par 66 to total 12 under par. They share the 7th place along with 7 other teams.

Here's a look at the top teams at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

1 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-17)

2 - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-16)

3 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-15)

4 - Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips (-14)

T5 - Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya (-13)

T5 - David Skinns & Ben Taylor (-13)

T7 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-12)

T7 - Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin (-12)

T7 - Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins *-12)

T7 - Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett (-12)

T7 - Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala (-12)

T7 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-12)

T7 - Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton (-12)

T7 - Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy (-12)

T7 - Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner (-12)

A 10 under par cut line was imposed at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans following the conclusion of the second round. The top 25 teams and ties made it through to the weekend.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans' Leading Team Scorecard

Here's a look at Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo's team alternate-shot scorecard for the second round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 6

