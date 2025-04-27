Who is leading the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans has concluded after a brief delay due to lightning near TPC Louisiana. Saturday's round saw several teams take advantage of the best-ball format and climb up the leaderboard.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin carded an incredible 11 under par 61 round to take the lead. They head into the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a 27 under par score and a three-stroke lead.

Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III one-upped the leading team with a 12 under par 60 score in the third round to vault 5 spots up the leaderboard. They are tied for second place along with Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya.

The defending champions of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, matched Novak and Griffin's score on Saturday. The Ryder Cup stars climbed 10 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 6th place along with two other teams.

Here's a look at the top teams at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

1 - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-27)

T2 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-24)

T2 - Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya (-24)

T4 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-23)

T4 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-23)

T6 - Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (-22)

T6 - Cam Davis & Adam Svensson (-22)

T6 - Luke List & Henrik Norlander (-22)

T9 - Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe (-21)

T9 - Karl Villips & Michael Thorbjornsen (-21)

T9 - Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton (-21)

T9 - Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy (-21)

T9 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-21)

J. T. Poston and Keith Mitchell sit in last place, 36th, at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The PGA Tour stars carded a 4 under par 68 round on Saturday to total 14 under par for three rounds of competition.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Leader's Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin's best-ball scorecard for the third round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

