Who is leading the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Nasa Hataoka fired a 6-under 66 in the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 to move up 23 spots and take the 36-hole, one-shot lead. She was tied at the top alongside Cassie Porter, who carded a 68 on Friday, March 7.

Hataoka entered the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 three strokes back but started the day with a birdie on the par-4 10th. She then added back-to-back birdies on holes 12-16 and closed the front nine at 31. On the back nine, she added two more birdies and one bogey to take the lead.

Cassie Porter picked up five birdies and just one bogey on Friday to join the top of the leaderboard. Rio Takeda was one stroke back after a second-round 69.

Following the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA 2025, the cutline was set at 4-over, and players below T58 missed the weekend.

The leaderboard explored for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025, after Round

T1. Nasa Hataoka (-7)

T1. Cassie Porter (-7)

3. Rio Takeda (-6)

T4. Gaby Lopez (-5)

T4. Auston Kim (-5)

T6. Mao Saigo (-4)

T6. Ayaka Furue (-4)

T8. Brooke Matthews (-3)

T8. Muni He (-3)

T8. Hira Naveed (-3)

T8. Somi Lee (-3)

T8. Jiwon Jeon (-3)

T8. Gigi Stoll (-3)

T8. Shuying Li (-3)

T15. Lindy Duncan (-2)

T15. Ana Belac (-2)

T15. Wichanee Meechai (-2)

T15. Minjee Lee (-2)

T15. Ina Yoon (-2)

T15. Jeeno Thitikul (-2)

T15. Mi Hyang Lee (-2)

T22. Yuai Ji (-1)

T22. Benedetta Moresco (-1)

T22. Paula Reto (-1)

T22. Caroline Masson (-1)

T22. Kristen Gillman (-1)

T27. Miranda Wang (E)

T27. Chanettee Wannasaen (E)

T27. Kumkang Park (E)

T27. Jin Hee Im (E)

T27. Savannah Grewal (E)

T32. Yan Liu (+1)

T32. Alena Sharp (+1)

T32. Gemma Dryburgh (+1)

T32. Lauren Hartlage (+1)

T32. Jing Yan (+1)

T32. Lucy Li (+1)

T32. Sarah Schmelzel (+1)

T32. A Lim Kim (+1)

T40. Anna Nordqvist (+2)

T40. Miyu Yamashita (+2)

T40. Saki Baba (+2)

T40. Frida Kinhult (+2)

T40. Xiang Sui (+2)

T40. Celine Boutier (+2)

T40. Ruoning Yin (+2)

T40. Bianca Pagdanganan (+2)

T40. Morgane Metraux (+2)

T40. Danlin Cai (+2)

T40. Wenbo Liu (+2)

T51. Bailey Tardy (+3)

T51. Jeongeun Lee6 (+3)

T51. Yuri Yoshida (+3)

T51. Yu Liu (+3)

T51. Liqi Zeng (+3)

T51. Adela Cernousek (+3)

T51. Xiaowen Yin (+3)

T58. Polly Mack (+4)

T58. Pajaree Anannarukarn (+4)

T58. Nataliya Guseva (+4)

T58. Amanda Doherty (+4)

T58. Peiyun Chien (+4)

T58. Hyo Joon Jang (+4)

T58. Gurleen Kaur (+4)

T58. Zixuan Wang (+4)

T58. Minami Katsu (+4)

T58. Leona Maguire (+4)

T58. Danielle Kang (+4)

T58. Eun-Hee Ji (+4)

T58. Ruixin Liu (+4)

T58. Arpichaya Yubol (+4)

T58. Sandra Gal (+4)

T58. Lei Ye (+4)

T58. Mary Liu (+4)

