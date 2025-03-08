Who is leading the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Rio Takeda carded a 3-under in the third round to take the lead at the Blue Bay LPGA 2025. She now sits at 9-under and holds a two-shot lead over Gigi Stoll and Auston Kim.

Ad

On Saturday, March 8, Takeda entered the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 one-stroke off the lead. She picked up three birdies on the front nine and avoided major errors until back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes. However, she compensated with two birdies and finished the day with a solo lead.

Stoll moved up six spots to second, joining Kim, who climbed two spots with a third-round 70. Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Mao Saigo, and Ayaka Furue are tied for fifth heading into the final round of the Blue Bay LPGA 2025.

Ad

Trending

The leaderboard for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 after Round 3 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 after Round 3:

1. Rio Takeda (-9)

T2. Gigi Stoll (-7)

T2. Auston Kim (-7)

T2. Cassie Porter (-7)

T5. Minjee Lee (-6)

T5. Jeeno Thitikul (-6)

T5. Mao Saigo (-6)

T5. Ayaka Furue (-6)

T9. Mi Hyang Lee (-5)

T9. Shuying Li (-5)

T11. A Lim Kim (-4)

T11. Miranda Wang (-4)

T11. Ina Yoon (-4)

T11. Brooke Matthews (-4)

T11. Gaby Lopez (-4)

T16. Sarah Schmelzel (-3)

T16. Caroline Masson (-3)

T16. Kristen Gillman (-3)

T16. Nasa Hataoka (-3)

T20. Miyu Yamashita (-2)

T20. Paula Reto (-2)

T20. Somi Lee (-2)

T23. Jin Hee Im (-1)

T23. Lindy Duncan (-1)

T23. Muni He (-1)

T26. Saki Baba (E)

T26. Anna Nordqvist (E)

T26. Celine Boutier (E)

T26. Danlin Cai (E)

T26. Benedetta Moresco (E)

T31. Minami Katsu (+1)

T31. Ruoning Yin (+1)

T31. Jing Yan (+1)

T31. Lucy Li (+1)

T31. Chanettee Wannasaen (+1)

T31. Ana Belac (+1)

T31. Hira Naveed (+1)

T31. Jiwon Jeon (+1)

T39. Bailey Tardy (+2)

T39. Frida Kinhult (+2)

T39. Gemma Dryburgh (+2)

T39. Savannah Grewal (+2)

T39. Yuai Ji (+2)

T44. Peiyun Chien (+3)

T44. Leona Maguire (+3)

T44. Arpichaya Yubol (+3)

T44. Yuri Yoshida (+3)

T44. Liqi Zeng (+3)

T44. Morgane Metraux (+3)

T44. Wichanee Meechai (+3)

T51. Eun-Hee Ji (+4)

T51. Wenbo Liu (+4)

T51. Yan Liu (+4)

T51. Alena Sharp (+4)

T55. Gurleen Kaur (+5)

T55. Amanda Doherty (+5)

T55. Ruixin Liu (+5)

T55. Jeongeun Lee6 (+5)

T55. Adela Cernousek (+5)

T55. Xiang Sui (+5)

T55. Kumkang Park (+5)

T62. Polly Mack (+6)

T62. Yu Liu (+6)

T62. Bianca Pagdanganan (+6)

T65. Pajaree Anannarukarn (+7)

T65. Zixuan Wang (+7)

T65. Hyo Joon Jang (+7)

T65. Sandra Gal (+7)

T65. Mary Liu (+7)

T65. Xiaowen Yin (+7)

T71. Nataliya Guseva (+8)

T71. Danielle Kang (+8)

73. Lauren Hartlage (+10)

74. Lei Ye (+13)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback