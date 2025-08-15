Who is leading the BMW Championship 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Robert MacIntyre went red hot towards the end of the BMW Championship's first round to take the early lead. The star Scottish golfer fired an 8-under 62 on the opening day at Caves Valley Golf Club to take a three-shot lead.

The BMW Championship teed off on Thursday, August 14, with the top 49 players in the FedExCup standings in action at Caves Valley. The round witnessed several players holding the lead at different points during the day.

Scottie Scheffler took the initial lead after shooting a 4-under 66, but it was short-lived as Tommy Fleetwood birdied the final hole of his round to go 5-under. However, MacIntyre's charge was yet to come.

The two-time PGA Tour champion was 2-under for the day after the first 12 holes with two birdies and two bogeys. However, things turned from there as he picked up six straight birdies to shoot 29 on the back nine and go 8-under overall in the BMW Championship opening round. Notably, he hadn't birdied four straight holes before Thursday.

Speaking of others, Rickie Fowler was tied for fourth at the BMW Championship alongside Viktor Hovland and Ben Griffin after carding a 67. Michael Kim also started on a strong note and fired a 68 to tie for seventh alongside Ludvig Åberg and three others.

Rory McIlroy had a rough start to the day and shot even par to finish eight strokes back. Bud Cauley was the only player unable to finish his round before play was suspended for the day. He sat tied for 12th at 1-under after 17 holes.

BMW Championship 2025 after Round 1 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the BMW Championship 2025 after Round 1:

1. Robert MacIntyre: -8

2. Tommy Fleetwood: -5

3. Scottie Scheffler: -4

T4. Viktor Hovland: -3

T4. Ben Griffin: -3

T4. Rickie Fowler: -3

T7. Michael Kim: -2

T7. Harry Hall: -2

T7. Jason Day: -2

T7. Sam Burns: -2

T7. Ludvig Aberg: -2

T12. Russell Henley: -1

T12. Hideki Matsuyama: -1

T12. Bud Cauley: -1 (17)

T15. Taylor Pendrith: E

T15. Shane Lowry: E

T15. Maverick McNealy: E

T15. Rory McIlroy: E

T15. Harris English: E

T15. Matt Fitzpatrick: E

T15. Denny McCarthy: E

T15. Collin Morikawa: E

T15. Corey Conners: E

T15. J.J. Spaun: E

T25. Sam Stevens: +1

T25. Si Woo Kim: +1

T25. Daniel Berger: +1

T25. Sungjae Im: +1

T25. Justin Rose: +1

T30. J.T. Poston: +2

T30. Kurt Kitayama: +2

T30. Nick Taylor: +2

T30. Patrick Cantlay: +2

T30. Keegan Bradley: +2

T30. Andrew Novak: +2

T30. Tom Hoge: +2

T37. Thomas Detry: +3

T37. Brian Harman: +3

T37. Chris Gotterup: +3

T40. Xander Schauffele: +4

T40. Ryan Fox: +4

T40. Jhonattan Vegas: +4

T40. Jacob Bridgeman: +4

T40. Justin Thomas: +4

T40. Cameron Young: +4

T46. Lucas Glover: +5

T46. Akshay Bhatia: +5

T46. Ryan Gerard: +5

49. Brian Campbell: +7

