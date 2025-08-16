Who is leading the BMW Championship 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Robert MacIntyre continued his sizzling form in the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 as he fired a 6-under 64 on Day 2 at Caves Valley Golf Club to take a three-shot lead. The star Scottish golfer is now at 14-under and holds a whopping five-shot lead after 36 holes.

On Friday, August 15, MacIntyre entered the BMW Championship with a three-shot lead over the field. He started from where he left off on Day 1 and birdied the first hole of the day. Over the next 17 holes, he played flawless golf and picked up five more birdies to finish 6-under for the day.

Scottie Scheffler, who was four strokes back on Thursday, carded a 6-under 65 to finish at 9-under after 36 holes. Ludvig Aberg surged four spots to finish six strokes back after shooting 64. Hideki Matsuyama also made a big move after firing a 64 in the second round.

Tommy Fleetwood was tied for fifth at the BMW Championship after carding a 1-under 69. Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy joined him at eight shots back after shooting 66 and 64, respectively.

BMW Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the BMW Championship 2025 after Round 2:

1. Robert MacIntyre: -14

2. Scottie Scheffler: -9

3. Ludvig Aberg: -8

4. Hideki Matsuyama: -7

T5. Tommy Fleetwood: -6

T5. Michael Kim: -6

T5. Maverick McNealy: -6

T8. Harry Hall: -5

T8. Sam Burns: -5

T8. Viktor Hovland: -5

11. Rory McIlroy: -4

T12. Russell Henley: -3

T12. Rickie Fowler: -3

T14. Taylor Pendrith: -2

T14. Harris English: -2

T16. Jason Day: -1

T16. Denny McCarthy: -1

T16. J.J. Spaun: -1

T16. Shane Lowry: -1

T16. Patrick Cantlay: -1

T16. Ben Griffin: -1

T22. Si Woo Kim: E

T22. Daniel Berger: E

T22. Jacob Bridgeman: E

T22. Cameron Young: E

T22. Kurt Kitayama: E

T22. Nick Taylor: E

T28. Matt Fitzpatrick: +1

T28. Corey Conners: +1

T28. Justin Rose: +1

T28. Brian Harman: +1

T32. Bud Cauley: +2

T32. Keegan Bradley: +2

T34. Chris Gotterup: +3

T34. Tom Hoge: +3

T34. J.T. Poston: +3

T37. Collin Morikawa: +4

T37. Justin Thomas: +4

T37. Xander Schauffele: +4

T37. Akshay Bhatia: +4

T41. Sungjae Im: +6

T41. Jhonattan Vegas: +6

T43. Thomas Detry: +7

T43. Ryan Fox: +7

T45. Brian Campbell: +8

T45. Lucas Glover: +8

T45. Sam Stevens: +8

T45. Andrew Novak: +8

49. Ryan Gerard: +11

