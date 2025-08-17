Who is leading the BMW Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Robert MacIntyre fired a 2-under 68 in the third round of the BMW Championship to maintain his lead. Following the third day’s action at Caves Valley Golf Club, he was at 16-under and held a four-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

On Saturday, August 16, MacIntyre entered the Caves Valley Golf Club with a five-stroke lead. The start wasn't ideal as he bogeyed the first hole of the day, but he ensured this was his only mistake as he picked up three birdies to close the day at 2-under.

Scottie Scheffler, who was five shots behind after Friday's play, shot 3-under 67 and was at 12-under after 54 holes. Ludvig Aberg also remained unmoved at solo third after shooting 68, while Sam Burns and Harry Hall were six strokes back after carding 67s on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Tommy Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy shared sixth place at the BMW Championship after third-round 69s. Michael Kim, Rickie Fowler, and Viktor Hovland were tied for eighth at 7-under.

Notably, Fowler and Kim are among the names on the playoff bubble ahead of the final round. For the uninitiated, only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after Sunday’s finale will head to East Lake for the Tour Championship.

BMW Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 3 explored

Robert MacIntyre takes the 54-hole lead at the BMW Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the BMW Championship 2025 after Round 3:

1. Robert MacIntyre: -16

2. Scottie Scheffler: -12

3. Ludvig Aberg: -10

T4. Sam Burns: -8

T4. Harry Hall: -8

T6. Maverick McNealy: -7

T6. Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T8. Rickie Fowler: -6

T8. Viktor Hovland: -6

T8. Michael Kim: -6

T11. Cameron Young: -5

T11. Harris English: -5

T11. Russell Henley: -5

T14. Corey Conners: -3

T14. Rory McIlroy: -3

T16. Jacob Bridgeman: -2

T16. Ben Griffin: -2

T16. Jason Day: -2

T19. Kurt Kitayama: -1

T19. Taylor Pendrith: -1

T19. Hideki Matsuyama: -1

T22. Akshay Bhatia: E

T22. Brian Harman: E

T24. Collin Morikawa: +1

T24. Nick Taylor: +1

T24. Matt Fitzpatrick: +1

T24. Patrick Cantlay: +1

T24. J.J. Spaun: +1

T29. Justin Thomas: +2

T29. Keegan Bradley: +2

T29. Justin Rose: +2

T29. Daniel Berger: +2

33. Si Woo Kim: +3

T34. J.T. Poston: +4

T34. Shane Lowry: +4

T36. Tom Hoge: +5

T36. Denny McCarthy: +5

T38. Lucas Glover: +7

T38. Xander Schauffele: +7

T38. Bud Cauley: +7

Chris Gotterup: +8

42. Sam Stevens: +9

43. Thomas Detry: +12

T44. Ryan Gerard: +13

T44. Brian Campbell: +13

T44. Ryan Fox: +13

T44. Sungjae Im: +13

T44. Jhonattan Vegas: +13

49. Andrew Novak: +15

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More