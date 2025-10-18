Who is leading the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Sei Young Kim carded a 3-under 69 in the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 to maintain her lead. Following the 54-hole action, she held a commanding four-shot lead over Yealimi Noh and Nasa Hataoka.
Kim entered the third day at Pine Beach Golf Links with a one-shot lead over Brooke Matthews after 36 holes. While she picked up five birdies on Saturday, four bogeys cost her strokes. An eagle on the 17th helped her finish at 3-under and reach an aggregate of 19-under.
Noh moved up four spots at the BMW Ladies Championship after carding a 67, while Hataoka shot 69 to climb three positions. Matthews slipped to T4 after a third-round 74 and was tied alongside Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, and Celine Boutier, six strokes back.
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 3 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the BMW Ladies Championship after Round 3:
- 1. Sei Young Kim: -19
- T2. Yealimi Noh: -15
- T2. Nasa Hataoka: -15
- T4. Somi Lee: -13
- T4. Celine Boutier: -13
- T4. Rio Takeda: -13
- T4. Brooke Matthews: -13
- T8. A Lim Kim: -12
- T8. Linn Grant: -12
- T10. Hannah Green: -11
- T10. Minjee Lee: -11
- T12. Soomin Oh (a): -10
- T12. Brooke M. Henderson: -10
- T14. Miranda Wang: -9
- T14. Ina Yoon: -9
- T14. Andrea Lee: -9
- T14. Stephanie Kyriacou: -9
- T14. Gemma Dryburgh: -9
- T14. Lindy Duncan: -9
- T14. Hyo Joo Kim: -9
- T21. Yan Liu: -8
- T21. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -8
- T21. Minami Katsu: -8
- T21. Maja Stark: -8
- T21. Lucy Li: -8
- T21. Robyn Choi: -8
- T21. Manon De Roey: -8
- T21. Weiwei Zhang: -8
- T29. Cassie Porter: -7
- T29. Lauren Coughlin: -7
- T29. Narin An: -7
- T29. Esther Henseleit: -7
- T29. Gurleen Kaur: -7
- T29. Saki Baba: -7
- T29. Hye-Jin Choi: -7
- T36. Lilia Vu: -6
- T36. Lottie Woad: -6
- T36. Chisato Iwai: -6
- T36. Ashleigh Buhai: -6
- T36. Jennifer Kupcho: -6
- T36. Chanettee Wannasaen: -6
- T36. Jin Hee Im: -6
- T43. Mi Hyang Lee: -5
- T43. Jin Young Ko: -5
- T43. Haeran Ryu: -5
- T43. Gaby Lopez: -5
- T43. Madelene Sagstrom: -5
- T43. Miyu Yamashita: -5
- T49. Nataliya Guseva: -4
- T49. Sarah Schmelzel: -4
- T49. Eun-Hee Ji: -4
- T52. Leona Maguire: -3
- T52. Yuri Yoshida: -3
- T52. Auston Kim: -3
- T52. Allisen Corpuz: -3
- T56. Sung Hyun Park: -2
- T56. Mary Liu: -2
- T56. Jenny Shin: -2
- T59. Kristen Gillman: -1
- T59. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -1
- T59. Kumkang Park: -1
- T59. Karis Davidson: -1
- T63. Julia López Ramirez: E
- T63. Gabriela Ruffels: E
- T63. In Gee Chun: E
- T63. Chella Choi: E
- T67. Jenny Bae: +1
- T67. Benedetta Moresco: +1
- T69. Jeongeun Lee5: +2
- T69. Grace Kim: +2
- T71. Carlota Ciganda: +3
- T71. Paula Reto: +3
- T71. Jeongeun Lee6: +3
- T74. Akie Iwai: +4
- T74. Ingrid Lindblad: +4
- 76. Esther Kwon (a): +6
- 77. Ilhee Lee: +10