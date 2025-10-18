Who is leading the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Sei Young Kim carded a 3-under 69 in the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 to maintain her lead. Following the 54-hole action, she held a commanding four-shot lead over Yealimi Noh and Nasa Hataoka.

Ad

Kim entered the third day at Pine Beach Golf Links with a one-shot lead over Brooke Matthews after 36 holes. While she picked up five birdies on Saturday, four bogeys cost her strokes. An eagle on the 17th helped her finish at 3-under and reach an aggregate of 19-under.

Noh moved up four spots at the BMW Ladies Championship after carding a 67, while Hataoka shot 69 to climb three positions. Matthews slipped to T4 after a third-round 74 and was tied alongside Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, and Celine Boutier, six strokes back.

Ad

Trending

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 3 explored

Brooke Matthews at the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the BMW Ladies Championship after Round 3:

1. Sei Young Kim: -19

T2. Yealimi Noh: -15

T2. Nasa Hataoka: -15

T4. Somi Lee: -13

T4. Celine Boutier: -13

T4. Rio Takeda: -13

T4. Brooke Matthews: -13

T8. A Lim Kim: -12

T8. Linn Grant: -12

T10. Hannah Green: -11

T10. Minjee Lee: -11

T12. Soomin Oh (a): -10

T12. Brooke M. Henderson: -10

T14. Miranda Wang: -9

T14. Ina Yoon: -9

T14. Andrea Lee: -9

T14. Stephanie Kyriacou: -9

T14. Gemma Dryburgh: -9

T14. Lindy Duncan: -9

T14. Hyo Joo Kim: -9

T21. Yan Liu: -8

T21. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -8

T21. Minami Katsu: -8

T21. Maja Stark: -8

T21. Lucy Li: -8

T21. Robyn Choi: -8

T21. Manon De Roey: -8

T21. Weiwei Zhang: -8

T29. Cassie Porter: -7

T29. Lauren Coughlin: -7

T29. Narin An: -7

T29. Esther Henseleit: -7

T29. Gurleen Kaur: -7

T29. Saki Baba: -7

T29. Hye-Jin Choi: -7

T36. Lilia Vu: -6

T36. Lottie Woad: -6

T36. Chisato Iwai: -6

T36. Ashleigh Buhai: -6

T36. Jennifer Kupcho: -6

T36. Chanettee Wannasaen: -6

T36. Jin Hee Im: -6

T43. Mi Hyang Lee: -5

T43. Jin Young Ko: -5

T43. Haeran Ryu: -5

T43. Gaby Lopez: -5

T43. Madelene Sagstrom: -5

T43. Miyu Yamashita: -5

T49. Nataliya Guseva: -4

T49. Sarah Schmelzel: -4

T49. Eun-Hee Ji: -4

T52. Leona Maguire: -3

T52. Yuri Yoshida: -3

T52. Auston Kim: -3

T52. Allisen Corpuz: -3

T56. Sung Hyun Park: -2

T56. Mary Liu: -2

T56. Jenny Shin: -2

T59. Kristen Gillman: -1

T59. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -1

T59. Kumkang Park: -1

T59. Karis Davidson: -1

T63. Julia López Ramirez: E

T63. Gabriela Ruffels: E

T63. In Gee Chun: E

T63. Chella Choi: E

T67. Jenny Bae: +1

T67. Benedetta Moresco: +1

T69. Jeongeun Lee5: +2

T69. Grace Kim: +2

T71. Carlota Ciganda: +3

T71. Paula Reto: +3

T71. Jeongeun Lee6: +3

T74. Akie Iwai: +4

T74. Ingrid Lindblad: +4

76. Esther Kwon (a): +6

77. Ilhee Lee: +10

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More