Who is leading at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 after round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

On Thursday, May 23, Charley Hoffman fired a bogey-free 5-under 65 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 to take the early lead. He sank five birdies in the first round.

Davis Riley, S.H. Kim, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Tony Finau were tied for second after carding a 4-under 66 on Thursday. Harman and Laird had a bogey-free day at the Colonial, while the other three bogeyed one hole each. Laird was at even par after 14 holes but then made four consecutive birdies to close the round one stroke back.

Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody, and Callum Tarren were two strokes back, sitting at T7 after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. World No. 1 golfer and tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler had an unwanted start as he posted a 2-over 72 and was placed T79, seven strokes back. He made just three birdies but posted two bogeys and one triple bogey.

Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard explored after Day 1

Scottie Scheffler during the Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One

Here's the leaderboard explored for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 after the first round:

1. Charley Hoffman: -5

T2. Davis Riley: -4

T2. S.H. Kim: -4

T2. Martin Laird: -4

T2. Brian Harman: -4

T2. Tony Finau: -4

T7. Hayden Buckley: -3

T7. Robby Shelton: -3

T7. Pierceson Coody: -3

T7. Callum Tarren: -3

T11. Zach Johnson: -2

T11. Collin Morikawa: -2

T11. Sepp Straka: -2

T11. J.T. Poston: -2

T11. Keegan Bradley: -2

T11. Brendon Todd: -2

T11. Grayson Murray: -2

T11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

T11. Matt Kuchar: -2

T11. Ryan Fox: -2

T21. Cam Davis: -1

T21. Thomas Detry: -1

T21. Webb Simpson: -1

T21. Alejandro Tosti: -1

T21. Hayden Springer: -1

T21. Ben Silverman: -1

T21. Ben Martin: -1

T21. Doug Ghim: -1

T21. Kevin Tway: -1

T21. Martin Trainer: -1

T21. Lucas Glover: -1

T21. Taylor Moore: -1

T21. Adam Scott: -1

T21. Tom Kim: -1

T21. Harris English: -1

T21. Ryan Palmer: -1

T21. Joseph Bramlett: -1

T21. Ryan Moore: -1

T21. Min Woo Lee: -1

T21. Matt NeSmith: -1

T21. Daniel Berger: -1

T21. Billy Horschel: -1

T21. Brandt Snedeker: -1

T21. Kevin Yu: -1

T21. C.T. Pan: -1

T46. Rickie Fowler: E

T46. Justin Rose: E

T46. Denny McCarthy: E

T46. Troy Merritt: E

T46. David Lipsky: E

T46. Davis Thompson: E

T46. Luke List: E

T46. Maverick McNealy: E

T46. Victor Perez: E

T46. Parker Coody: E

T46. Joel Dahmen: E

T46. Adam Svensson: E

T46. Sungjae Im: E

T46. Nico Echavarria: E

T46. Robert MacIntyre: E

T46. Sami Valimaki: E

T46. Chandler Phillips: E

T63. Justin Lower: +1

T63. Ben Griffin: +1

T63. Kevin Streelman: +1

T63. Tyler Duncan: +1

T63. Wesley Bryan: +1

T63. Nicolai Højgaard: +1

T63. Aaron Rai: +1

T63. Chris Kirk: +1

T63. Kevin Kisner: +1

T63. Si Woo Kim: +1

T63. Tom Hoge: +1

T63. Mac Meissner: +1

T63. Mark Hubbard: +1

T63. Tyson Alexander: +1

T63. Jordan Spieth: +1

T63. K.H. Lee: +1