Who is leading the Chevron Championship 2025 after round 2? Updated leaderboard explored

Yan Liu fired an even-par 72 in the second round of the Chevron Championship 2025 to maintain her lead. Following the 36-hole play, she now has a one-stroke lead over Lindy Duncan, Sarah Schmelzel, Mao Saigo, and Hyo Joo Kim.

On Friday, April 25, Liu entered the second round of the Chevron Championship 2025 with a two-stroke shared lead with Haeran Ryu. However, both had quite opposite days in challenging conditions at Carlton Woods. Liu bogeyed three of the holes, and her only birdie of the day came on the 18th hole. She also made an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole.

Ryu slipped to T6 after carding a 2-over 74 in the second round. In the first 14 holes, she had just one birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey, but two birdies on the 17th and 18th holes helped her avoid slipping further.

Nelly Korda, who had carded 77 in the opening round of the Chevron Championship 2025 and was on the verge of missing the cut, made a remarkable recovery with a 4-under 68. She started with two bogeys on the first three holes but then went on a birdie spree, picking up six birdies.

Lexi Thompson, who had posted a 73 on Thursday and was flirting with the cutline, made a massive 51-spot jump after firing a 5-under 67 in the second round.

Nine players finished their second round of the Chevron Championship on Saturday, April 26. The list included Weiwei Zhang, who moved up 21 spots after shooting a 4-under 68. She could have moved up to T6 if it hadn't been for a bogey on the penultimate hole.

Updated leaderboard for the Chevron Championship 2025 after round 2 explored

Here's a look at the updated leaderboard for the Chevron Championship 2025 after round 2:

1. Yan Liu: -7

T2. Lindy Duncan: -6

T2. Sarah Schmelzel: -6

T2. Mao Saigo: -6

T2. Hyo Joo Kim: -6

T6. Angel Yin: -5

T6. Manon De Roey: -5

T6. Hye-Jin Choi: -5

T6. Haeran Ryu: -5

T10. Lexi Thompson: -4

T10. Weiwei Zhang: -4

T10. Elizabeth Szokol: -4

T10. Minjee Lee: -4

T10. Ruoning Yin: -4

T10. Somi Lee: -4

T10. Ariya Jutanugarn: -4

T18. Carlota Ciganda: -4

T18. Chanettee Wannasaen: -3

T18. Emily Kristine Pedersen: -3

T18. Auston Kim: -3

T18. Miranda Wang: -3

T18. Gianna Clemente (a): -3

T18. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -3

T18. Georgia Hall: -3

T26. In Gee Chun: -3

T26. Jenny Shin: -2

T26. Alexa Pano: -2

T26. Megan Khang: -2

T26. Jin Young Ko: -2

T26. Lauren Coughlin: -2

T32. Lucy Li: -2

T32. Sei Young Kim: -1

T32. Rio Takeda: -1

T32. Miyu Yamashita: -1

T32. Chisato Iwai: -1

T32. Mi Hyang Lee: -1

T32. Ina Yoon: -1

T32. Ayaka Furue: -1

T40. Brooke Matthews: -1

T40. Grace Kim: E

T40. Hinako Shibuno: E

T40. Akie Iwai: E

T40. A Lim Kim: E

T45. Albane Valenzuela: E

T45. Ashleigh Buhai: +1

T45. Nelly Korda: +1

T45. Amy Yang: +1

