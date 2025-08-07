Who is leading the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Akshay Bhatia fired a low 8-under 62 in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 to take the early lead. Following the first round, he holds a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood.

On Thursday, August 7, Bhatia teed off at TPC Southwind as the 45th player in the FedEx Cup standings. He began the round with a birdie and went 4-under on the front nine. On the back nine, he picked up three birdies and an eagle against a lone bogey to finish the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at 8-under.

Fleetwood was going steady at 3-under after 14 holes, but four straight birdies toward the end helped him finish as solo second after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. Harry Hall, Justin Rose, and Bud Cauley were two shots back, while Si Woo Kim was solo sixth at 5-under.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Round 1

1. Akshay Bhatia: -8

2. Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T3. Harry Hall: -6

T3. Justin Rose: -6

T3. Bud Cauley: -6

6. Si Woo Kim: -5

T7. Maverick McNealy: -4

T7. Ben Griffin: -4

T7. Russell Henley: -4

T7. Rickie Fowler: -4

T7. Collin Morikawa: -4

T12. Wyndham Clark: -3

T12. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3

T12. Thomas Detry: -3

T12. Brian Harman: -3

T12. Nick Taylor: -3

T12. Ludvig Åberg: -3

T12. Robert MacIntyre: -3

T12. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T20. Justin Thomas: -2

T20. Xander Schauffele: -2

T20. Daniel Berger: -2

T20. Andrew Novak: -2

T20. J.J. Spaun: -2

T20. Sepp Straka: -2

T20. Chris Kirk: -2

T27. Jordan Spieth: -1

T27. Taylor Pendrith: -1

T27. Brian Campbell: -1

T27. Jacob Bridgeman: -1

T27. Hideki Matsuyama: -1

T27. Cameron Young: -1

T27. Cam Davis: -1

T27. Jhonattan Vegas: -1

T27. Joe Highsmith: -1

T27. Kurt Kitayama: -1

T27. Tony Finau: -1

T27. Emiliano Grillo: -1

T39. J.T. Poston: E

T39. Denny McCarthy: E

T39. Sam Burns: E

T39. Harris English: E

T39. Max Greyserman: E

T39. Aaron Rai: E

T39. Ryan Gerard: E

T39. Lucas Glover: E

T39. Patrick Cantlay: E

T48. Matti Schmid: +1

T48. Sam Stevens: +1

T48. Sungjae Im: +1

T48. Patrick Rodgers: +1

T48. Aldrich Potgieter: +1

T48. Jason Day: +1

T48. Corey Conners: +1

T48. Mackenzie Hughes: +1

T48. Kevin Yu: +1

T57. Ryan Fox: +2

T57. Keegan Bradley: +2

T57. Nico Echavarria: +2

T57. Davis Riley: +2

T57. Jake Knapp: +2

T57. Michael Kim: +2

T57. Chris Gotterup: +2

T57. Stephan Jaeger: +2

T65. Tom Hoge: +3

T65. Shane Lowry: +3

T67. Erik van Rooyen: +4

T67. Viktor Hovland: +4

69. Min Woo Lee: +6

