On Saturday, August 9, Tommy Fleetwood carded a 1-under 69 to hold the 54-hole lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Following the third round, he is at an aggregate 14-under and holds a one-shot lead over Justin Rose.

Fleetwood entered the third day at TPC Southwind with a 36-hole, three-stroke lead over Rose. He began the day with a birdie, but a double bogey on the second narrowed the difference. He picked up four more birdies against a couple of bogeys to finish at 1-under.

Rose started hot with four birdies in the first seven holes, but then made three bogeys and just two birdies to shoot 67. Scottie Scheffler made a five-spot jump to solo third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after firing a 65. J.J. Spaun and Andrew Novak were sitting three strokes back.

Leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Round 3 explored

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Round 3:

1. Tommy Fleetwood: -14

2. Justin Rose: -13

3. Scottie Scheffler: -12

T4. J.J. Spaun: -11

T4. Andrew Novak: -11

T6. Ben Griffin: -9

T6. Rickie Fowler: -9

T6. Chris Kirk: -9

T6. Akshay Bhatia: -9

T10. Taylor Pendrith: -7

T10. Patrick Cantlay: -7

T10. Sepp Straka: -7

T10. Si Woo Kim: -7

T10. Bud Cauley: -7

T10. Collin Morikawa: -7

T16. Jhonattan Vegas: -6

T16. Thomas Detry: -6

T16. Jacob Bridgeman: -6

T16. Ludvig Åberg: -6

T16. Kurt Kitayama: -6

T21. Robert MacIntyre: -5

T21. Xander Schauffele: -5

T21. Lucas Glover: -5

T21. Harry Hall: -5

T21. Cameron Young: -5

T26. Matti Schmid: -4

T26. J.T. Poston: -4

T26. Sungjae Im: -4

T26. Maverick McNealy: -4

T30. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3

T30. Harris English: -3

T30. Aaron Rai: -3

T30. Kevin Yu: -3

T30. Russell Henley: -3

T30. Brian Harman: -3

T30. Sam Burns: -3

T30. Wyndham Clark: -3

T38. Max Greyserman: -2

T38. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T38. Cam Davis: -2

T41. Emiliano Grillo: -1

T41. Corey Conners: -1

T41. Denny McCarthy: -1

T41. Jordan Spieth: -1

T41. Patrick Rodgers: -1

T41. Davis Riley: -1

T41. Viktor Hovland: -1

T48. Nick Taylor: E

T48. Jason Day: E

T48. Tony Finau: E

T48. Mackenzie Hughes: E

T48. Justin Thomas: E

T48. Stephan Jaeger: E

T48. Sam Stevens: E

T55. Brian Campbell: +1

T55. Keegan Bradley: +1

T55. Nico Echavarria: +1

T55. Ryan Fox: +1

T59. Ryan Gerard: +2

T59. Shane Lowry: +2

T59. Jake Knapp: +2

T59. Joe Highsmith: +2

T63. Erik van Rooyen: +4

T63. Tom Hoge: +4

T65. Daniel Berger: +5

T65. Chris Gotterup: +5

T67. Aldrich Potgieter: +6

T67. Michael Kim: +6

69. Min Woo Lee: +10

