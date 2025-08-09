On Saturday, August 9, Tommy Fleetwood carded a 1-under 69 to hold the 54-hole lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Following the third round, he is at an aggregate 14-under and holds a one-shot lead over Justin Rose.
Fleetwood entered the third day at TPC Southwind with a 36-hole, three-stroke lead over Rose. He began the day with a birdie, but a double bogey on the second narrowed the difference. He picked up four more birdies against a couple of bogeys to finish at 1-under.
Rose started hot with four birdies in the first seven holes, but then made three bogeys and just two birdies to shoot 67. Scottie Scheffler made a five-spot jump to solo third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after firing a 65. J.J. Spaun and Andrew Novak were sitting three strokes back.
Leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Round 3 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Round 3:
- 1. Tommy Fleetwood: -14
- 2. Justin Rose: -13
- 3. Scottie Scheffler: -12
- T4. J.J. Spaun: -11
- T4. Andrew Novak: -11
- T6. Ben Griffin: -9
- T6. Rickie Fowler: -9
- T6. Chris Kirk: -9
- T6. Akshay Bhatia: -9
- T10. Taylor Pendrith: -7
- T10. Patrick Cantlay: -7
- T10. Sepp Straka: -7
- T10. Si Woo Kim: -7
- T10. Bud Cauley: -7
- T10. Collin Morikawa: -7
- T16. Jhonattan Vegas: -6
- T16. Thomas Detry: -6
- T16. Jacob Bridgeman: -6
- T16. Ludvig Åberg: -6
- T16. Kurt Kitayama: -6
- T21. Robert MacIntyre: -5
- T21. Xander Schauffele: -5
- T21. Lucas Glover: -5
- T21. Harry Hall: -5
- T21. Cameron Young: -5
- T26. Matti Schmid: -4
- T26. J.T. Poston: -4
- T26. Sungjae Im: -4
- T26. Maverick McNealy: -4
- T30. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3
- T30. Harris English: -3
- T30. Aaron Rai: -3
- T30. Kevin Yu: -3
- T30. Russell Henley: -3
- T30. Brian Harman: -3
- T30. Sam Burns: -3
- T30. Wyndham Clark: -3
- T38. Max Greyserman: -2
- T38. Hideki Matsuyama: -2
- T38. Cam Davis: -2
- T41. Emiliano Grillo: -1
- T41. Corey Conners: -1
- T41. Denny McCarthy: -1
- T41. Jordan Spieth: -1
- T41. Patrick Rodgers: -1
- T41. Davis Riley: -1
- T41. Viktor Hovland: -1
- T48. Nick Taylor: E
- T48. Jason Day: E
- T48. Tony Finau: E
- T48. Mackenzie Hughes: E
- T48. Justin Thomas: E
- T48. Stephan Jaeger: E
- T48. Sam Stevens: E
- T55. Brian Campbell: +1
- T55. Keegan Bradley: +1
- T55. Nico Echavarria: +1
- T55. Ryan Fox: +1
- T59. Ryan Gerard: +2
- T59. Shane Lowry: +2
- T59. Jake Knapp: +2
- T59. Joe Highsmith: +2
- T63. Erik van Rooyen: +4
- T63. Tom Hoge: +4
- T65. Daniel Berger: +5
- T65. Chris Gotterup: +5
- T67. Aldrich Potgieter: +6
- T67. Michael Kim: +6
- 69. Min Woo Lee: +10