Who is leading the FM Championship 2025 after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second day of action at the FM Championship 2025 was called off early on Friday, August 29, due to unplayable weather conditions. Only half of the field could complete their round before play was suspended at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Following the second day at TPC Boston, Miranda Wang took the solo lead after firing a 4-under 67. She was 2-under on the front nine with four birdies against two bogeys, but a stretch of three straight birdies on the final holes helped her claim the lead.

Madelene Sagstrom fired a 6-under 66 in the second round of the FM Championship to move into second place. Thursday’s leader, Alison Corpuz, slipped to T7 after shooting a 74 on Friday, while co-leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff dropped to T3 after carding a 72. The third co-leader, Sei Young Kim, was 1-under for the day after four holes and sat three strokes back.

FM Championship 2025 leaderboard after Day 2 explored

Miranda Wang takes the lead at the FM Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the FM Championship 2025 after Day 2:

1. Miranda Wang (F): -11

2. Madelene Sagstrom (F): -9

T3. Celine Borge (F): -8

T3. Azahara Munoz (F): -8

T3. Hannah Green (F): -8

T3. Sei Young Kim (4): -8*

T7. Miyu Yamashita (F): -7

T7. Jeongeun Lee6 (F): -7

T7. Ayaka Furue (F): -7

T7. Jeeno Thitikul (F): -7

T7. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (F): -7

T7. Nelly Korda (4): -7

T13. Chisato Iwai (F): -6

T13. Hye-Jin Choi (F): -6

T13. Haeran Ryu (F): -6

T13. Celine Boutier (F): -6

T17. Kumkang Park (F): -5

T17. Bianca Pagdanganan (F): -5

T17. Jin Hee Im (F): -5

T17. Allisen Corpuz (F): -5

T17. Rose Zhang (4): -5

T17. Andrea Lee (4): -5*

T24. Gurleen Kaur (2): -5*

T24. Saki Baba (F): -4

T24. Jeongeun Lee5 (F): -4

T24. Megan Khang (F): -4

T24. A Lim Kim (F): -4

T24. Madison Young (8): -4*

T24. Dewi Weber (7): -4

T24. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (5): -4*

T24. Caley McGinty (3): -4

T24. Aditi Ashok (2): -4*

T34. Lauren Morris (1): -4

T34. Ariya Jutanugarn (F): -3

T34. Soo Bin Joo (F): -3

T34. Ingrid Lindblad (F): -3

T34. Wei-Ling Hsu (F): -3

T34. Sung Hyun Park (F): -3

T34. Julia Lopez Ramirez (F): -3

T34. Lexi Thompson (F): -3

T34. Akie Iwai (F): -3

T34. Jenny Bae (F): -3

T34. Mirim Lee (F): -3

T34. Weiwei Zhang (F): -3

T34. Yan Liu (8): -3

T34. Yu Liu (8): -3*

T34. Esther Henseleit (7): -3*

T34. Auston Kim (7): -3*

T34. Minami Katsu (6): -3*

T34. Lindy Duncan (6): -3

T34. Gaby Lopez (5): -3*

T34. Minjee Lee (4): -3

T34. Polly Mack (3): -3

T34. Peiyun Chien (2): -3*

