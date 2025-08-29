Who is leading the FM Championship 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first day at the FM Championship 2025 concluded quite strongly, with three players tying at the top. Sei Young Kim, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, and Allisen Corpuz carded 7-under 65 in the first round to finish with a joint one-shot lead.
The FM Championship 2025 teed off on Thursday, August 28, at TPC Boston in Norton. Young Kim played a flawless round as she picked up seven birdies on Day 1. Shadoff picked up five birdies on the back nine but also bogeyed one hole. Corpuz also faced a similar fate, bogeying the par-4 6th hole.
Miranda Wang had a rough start and was 1-over on the front nine after bogeying two holes and making just one birdie. However, she made a remarkable recovery on the back nine and fired 29 to finish one stroke back. She had birdied eight of the last nine holes, except the par-4 5th, where she made a bogey.
Speaking of the others, Nelly Korda, Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee were in a seven-way tie, two strokes back, while Hannah Green and Aditi Ashok were tied for 13th along with four others. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul carded 69 in the opening round and was tied for 19th.
FM Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 1 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the FM Championship 2025 after Round 1:
- T1. Sei Young Kim: -7
- T1. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -7
- T1. Allisen Corpuz: -7
- T4. Miranda Wang: -6
- T5. Gurleen Kaur: -5
- T5. Andrea Lee: -5
- T5. Nelly Korda: -5
- T5. Minjee Lee: -5
- T5. Madison Young: -5
- T5. Celine Boutier: -5
- T5. Emily Kristine Pedersen: -5
- T5. Weiwei Zhang: -5
- T13. Aditi Ashok: -4
- T13. Caley McGinty: -4
- T13. Azahara Munoz: -4
- T13. Hannah Green: -4
- T13. Jin Hee Im: -4
- T13. Mirim Lee: -4
- T19. Lauren Morris: -3
- T19. Peiyun Chien: -3
- T19. Polly Mack: -3
- T19. Mi Hyang Lee: -3
- T19. Gaby Lopez: -3
- T19. Yu Liu: -3
- T19. Lauren Coughlin: -3
- T19. Madelene Sagstrom: -3
- T19. Jeeno Thitikul: -3
- T19. Haeran Ryu: -3
- T19. Jenny Bae: -3
- T19. Bianca Pagdanganan: -3
- T31. Brianna Do: -2
- T31. Gemma Dryburgh: -2
- T31. Kristen Gillman: -2
- T31. Linn Grant: -2
- T31. Rose Zhang: -2
- T31. Lindy Duncan: -2
- T31. Robyn Choi: -2
- T31. Dewi Weber: -2
- T31. Celine Borge: -2
- T31. Jeongeun Lee6: -2
- T31. Sarah Schmelzel: -2
- T31. Akie Iwai: -2
- T31. Chisato Iwai: -2
- T31. Ayaka Furue: -2
- T31. Hye-Jin Choi: -2
- T31. Jasmine Suwannapura: -2