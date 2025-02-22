Who is leading the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 after round 3? Leaderboard explored

Angel Yin posted a second straight 64 on Saturday, February 22, to take the 54-hole lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025. Following the third round, she reached 21-under, overtaking Akie Iwai by five strokes.

Angel Yin started the third day of the Honda LPGA Thailand two strokes back but played a flawless round to take the three-round lead in Pattaya. She picked up eight birdies on Day 3.

Iwai started the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand well, picking up two birdies to quickly reach 17-under. However, she then bogeyed two holes before making a third birdie on the 15th, closing the day just under par.

Hometown star Jeeno Thitikul shot a 3-under 69 on Day 3 to reach 15-under. Fellow Thai golfer Moriya Jutanugarn also shot 69 to finish the day tied for third.

Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, Round 3 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 after Round 3:

1. Angel Yin (-21)

2. Akie Iwai (-16)

T3. Jeeno Thitikul (-15)

T3. Moriya Jutanugarn (-15)

5. Lim Kim (-13)

T6. Patty Tavatanakit (-12)

T6. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-12)

8. Esther Henseleit (-11)

T9. Yealimi Noh (-10)

T9. Rio Takeda (-10)

T9. Amy Yang (-10)

T9. Auston Kim (-10)

T13. Albane Valenzuela (-9)

T13. Georgia Hall (-9)

T13. Chanettee Wannasaen (-9)

T16. Haeran Ryu (-8)

T16. Ayaka Furue (-8)

T16. Allisen Corpuz (-8)

T19. Jin Hee Im (-7)

T19. Carlota Ciganda (-7)

T19. Jennifer Kupcho (-7)

T19. Ariya Jutanugarn (-7)

T19. Ruoning Yin (-7)

T19. Yuka Saso (-7)

T19. Linn Grant (-7)

26. Pajaree Anannarukarn (-6)

T27. Pimpisa Rubrong (a) (-5)

T27. Miyu Sato (-5)

T27. Andrea Lee (-5)

T27. Somi Lee (-5)

T31. Celine Boutier (-4)

T31. Narin An (-4)

T31. Leona Maguire (-4)

T31. Gianna Clemente (a) (-4)

T31. Maja Stark (-4)

T31. Gaby Lopez (-4)

T31. Chisato Iwai (-4)

T31. Hye-Jin Choi (-4)

T39. Gabriela Ruffels (-3)

T39. Jin Young Ko (-3)

T41. Ryann O'Toole (-2)

T41. Ruixin Liu (-2)

T41. Brooke M. Henderson (-2)

T41. Caroline Masson (-2)

T41. Jaravee Boonchant (-2)

T41. Mao Saigo (-2)

T47. Trichat Cheenglab (-1)

T47. Lauren Coughlin (-1)

T47. Jenny Shin (-1)

T50. Arpichaya Yubol (E)

T50. Mi Hyang Lee (E)

T50. Lucy Li (E)

T50. Jasmine Suwannapura (E)

T50. Hinako Shibuno (E)

T50. Hyo Joo Kim (E)

56. Wichanee Meechai (+1)

57. Stephanie Kyriacou (+2)

T58. Madelene Sagstrom (+3)

T58. Sarah Schmelzel (+3)

T58. Sei Young Kim (+3)

T58. Alexa Pano (+3)

T62. Brittany Altomare (+4)

T62. Yuna Nishimura (+4)

64. Peiyun Chien (+5)

T65. Nataliya Guseva (+6)

T65. Bailey Tardy (+6)

T67. Lilia Vu (+7)

T67. Sophia Popov (+7)

T69. Annabel Dimmock (+8)

T69. Grace Kim (+8)

T71. Anna Nordqvist (+15)

T71. Linnea Strom (+15)

