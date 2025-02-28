Who is leading the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

A Lim Kim fired a 3-under 69 in the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship to take the lead. Following Day 2, she aggregated at 7-under and has a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko.

Lim Kim entered Day 2 of the HSBC Women's World Championship as the leader and started with a birdie. She bogeyed the second hole but picked up two more birdies on the front nine to shoot 34. On the back nine, she picked up two birdies and made one bogey to finish at 3-under.

Ko jumped five spots after firing a 67, while Hyo Joo Kim jumped 17 spots to T3 with a low 66. Charley Hull dropped to T3 after carding a 70 in the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 leaderboard for Day 2 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 2:

1. Lim Kim: -7

2. Lydia Ko: -6

T3. Hyo Joo Kim: -5

T3. Charley Hull: -5

T5. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -4

T5. Sarah Schmelzel: -4

T5. Yealimi Noh: -4

T5. Ayaka Furue: -4

T5. Ruoning Yin: -4

T10. Haeran Ryu: -3

T10. Hye-Jin Choi: -3

T12. Celine Boutier: -2

T12. Carlota Ciganda: -2

T12. Amy Yang: -2

T12. Minjee Lee: -2

T16. Mi Hyang Lee: -1

T16. Jin Young Ko: -1

T16. Miyu Yamashita: -1

T16. Moriya Jutanugarn: -1

T16. Jeeno Thitikul: -1

T16. Hinako Shibuno: -1

T16. Gaby Lopez: -1

T23. Angel Yin: E

T23. Hannah Green: E

T23. Lauren Coughlin: E

T23. Miranda Wang: E

T23. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: E

T28. Allisen Corpuz: +1

T28. Chanettee Wannasaen: +1

T28. Lilia Vu: +1

T28. Rio Takeda: +1

T28. Mao Saigo: +1

T28. Brooke M. Henderson: +1

T28. Shannon Tan: +1

T35. Jennifer Kupcho: +2

T35. Bailey Tardy: +2

T35. Nasa Hataoka: +2

T35. Andrea Lee: +2

T35. Jenny Shin: +2

T35. Caroline Masson: +2

T35. Jin Hee Im: +2

T42. Maja Stark: +3

T42. Albane Valenzuela: +3

T42. Lucy Li: +3

T45. Ruixin Liu: +4

T45. Leona Maguire: +4

T45. Arpichaya Yubol: +4

T45. Nataliya Guseva: +4

T45. Muni He: +4

T45. Linn Grant: +4

T45. Ariya Jutanugarn: +4

T52. Auston Kim: +5

T52. Narin An: +5

T54. Linnea Strom: +6

T54. Esther Henseleit: +6

T54. Ryann O'Toole: +6

57. Gabriela Ruffels: +7

58. Jasmine Suwannapura: +8

59. Stephanie Kyriacou: +9

T60. Brittany Altomare: +10

T60. Alexa Pano: +10

T60. Sophia Popov: +10

T63. Yuna Nishimura: +11

T63. Danielle Kang: +11

T63. Grace Kim: +11

66. Xingtong Chen (a): +13

