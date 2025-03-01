Who is leading the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Lydia Ko fired a 4-under 68 in the third round to take the lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship. After Day 3, she stood at 10-under, holding a one-shot lead over Charley Hull.

Ko entered the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 one stroke behind the leader. She had a mixed start to the day, picking up three birdies on the front nine besides making two bogeys. However, she gained momentum on the back nine, adding four birdies against a single bogey to finish at 4-under.

Charley Hull jumped into solo second place after firing a bogey-free 68. Jeeno Thitikul recorded seven birdies in the third round to finish three strokes back.

Minjee Lee also shot a 4-under 68, finishing the day in a three-way tie alongside Pajaree Anannarukarn and A Lim Kim. Kim, who led after 36 holes, slipped to fourth place after shooting a 1-over 73.

The leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 3 explored

Lydia Ko during the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025, Day Three (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025, Round 3:

1. Lydia Ko: -10

2. Charley Hull: -9

3. Jeeno Thitikul: -7

T4. Minjee Lee: -6

T4. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -6

T4. A Lim Kim: -6

T7. Hannah Green: -5

T7. Gaby Lopez: -5

T7. Hye-Jin Choi: -5

T7. Yealimi Noh: -5

T7. Ayaka Furue: -5

T12. Miyu Yamashita: -4

T12. Amy Yang: -4

T12. Ruoning Yin: -4

T15. Rio Takeda: -3

T15. Mao Saigo: -3

T17. Bailey Tardy: -2

T17. Nasa Hataoka: -2

T17. Jin Hee Im: -2

T17. Allisen Corpuz: -2

T17. Shannon Tan: -2

T17. Lauren Coughlin: -2

T17. Miranda Wang: -2

T17. Carlota Ciganda: -2

T17. Haeran Ryu: -2

T17. Hyo Joo Kim: -2

T27. Lilia Vu: -1

T27. Brooke M. Henderson: -1

T27. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -1

T27. Jin Young Ko: -1

T27. Moriya Jutanugarn: -1

T32. Jennifer Kupcho: E

T32. Andrea Lee: E

T32. Mi Hyang Lee: E

T35. Leona Maguire: +1

T35. Caroline Masson: +1

T35. Sarah Schmelzel: +1

T38. Muni He: +2

T38. Chanettee Wannasaen: +2

T38. Celine Boutier: +2

T41. Ariya Jutanugarn: +3

T41. Hinako Shibuno: +3

T43. Auston Kim: +4

T43. Linn Grant: +4

T43. Lucy Li: +4

T46. Ruixin Liu: +5

T46. Arpichaya Yubol: +5

T48. Esther Henseleit: +6

T48. Nataliya Guseva: +6

T48. Maja Stark: +6

T51. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7

T51. Linnea Strom: +7

T51. Albane Valenzuela: +7

T54. Brittany Altomare: +8

T54. Alexa Pano: +8

T54. Narin An: +8

57. Ryann O'Toole: +9

58. Jasmine Suwannapura: +10

T59. Grace Kim: +11

T59. Gabriela Ruffels: +11

61. Sophia Popov: +12

62. Xingtong Chen (a): +13

63. Danielle Kang: +14

64. Yuna Nishimura: +15

