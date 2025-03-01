  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • Who is leading the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Who is leading the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 01, 2025 07:46 GMT
HSBC Women
HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko fired a 4-under 68 in the third round to take the lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship. After Day 3, she stood at 10-under, holding a one-shot lead over Charley Hull.

Ad

Ko entered the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 one stroke behind the leader. She had a mixed start to the day, picking up three birdies on the front nine besides making two bogeys. However, she gained momentum on the back nine, adding four birdies against a single bogey to finish at 4-under.

Charley Hull jumped into solo second place after firing a bogey-free 68. Jeeno Thitikul recorded seven birdies in the third round to finish three strokes back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Minjee Lee also shot a 4-under 68, finishing the day in a three-way tie alongside Pajaree Anannarukarn and A Lim Kim. Kim, who led after 36 holes, slipped to fourth place after shooting a 1-over 73.

The leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 3 explored

Lydia Ko during the HSBC Women&#039;s World Championship 2025, Day Three (Image Source: Getty)
Lydia Ko during the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025, Day Three (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025, Round 3:

  • 1. Lydia Ko: -10
  • 2. Charley Hull: -9
  • 3. Jeeno Thitikul: -7
  • T4. Minjee Lee: -6
  • T4. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -6
  • T4. A Lim Kim: -6
  • T7. Hannah Green: -5
  • T7. Gaby Lopez: -5
  • T7. Hye-Jin Choi: -5
  • T7. Yealimi Noh: -5
  • T7. Ayaka Furue: -5
  • T12. Miyu Yamashita: -4
  • T12. Amy Yang: -4
  • T12. Ruoning Yin: -4
  • T15. Rio Takeda: -3
  • T15. Mao Saigo: -3
  • T17. Bailey Tardy: -2
  • T17. Nasa Hataoka: -2
  • T17. Jin Hee Im: -2
  • T17. Allisen Corpuz: -2
  • T17. Shannon Tan: -2
  • T17. Lauren Coughlin: -2
  • T17. Miranda Wang: -2
  • T17. Carlota Ciganda: -2
  • T17. Haeran Ryu: -2
  • T17. Hyo Joo Kim: -2
  • T27. Lilia Vu: -1
  • T27. Brooke M. Henderson: -1
  • T27. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -1
  • T27. Jin Young Ko: -1
  • T27. Moriya Jutanugarn: -1
  • T32. Jennifer Kupcho: E
  • T32. Andrea Lee: E
  • T32. Mi Hyang Lee: E
  • T35. Leona Maguire: +1
  • T35. Caroline Masson: +1
  • T35. Sarah Schmelzel: +1
  • T38. Muni He: +2
  • T38. Chanettee Wannasaen: +2
  • T38. Celine Boutier: +2
  • T41. Ariya Jutanugarn: +3
  • T41. Hinako Shibuno: +3
  • T43. Auston Kim: +4
  • T43. Linn Grant: +4
  • T43. Lucy Li: +4
  • T46. Ruixin Liu: +5
  • T46. Arpichaya Yubol: +5
  • T48. Esther Henseleit: +6
  • T48. Nataliya Guseva: +6
  • T48. Maja Stark: +6
  • T51. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7
  • T51. Linnea Strom: +7
  • T51. Albane Valenzuela: +7
  • T54. Brittany Altomare: +8
  • T54. Alexa Pano: +8
  • T54. Narin An: +8
  • 57. Ryann O'Toole: +9
  • 58. Jasmine Suwannapura: +10
  • T59. Grace Kim: +11
  • T59. Gabriela Ruffels: +11
  • 61. Sophia Popov: +12
  • 62. Xingtong Chen (a): +13
  • 63. Danielle Kang: +14
  • 64. Yuna Nishimura: +15

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी