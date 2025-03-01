Who is leading the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Lydia Ko fired a 4-under 68 in the third round to take the lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship. After Day 3, she stood at 10-under, holding a one-shot lead over Charley Hull.
Ko entered the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 one stroke behind the leader. She had a mixed start to the day, picking up three birdies on the front nine besides making two bogeys. However, she gained momentum on the back nine, adding four birdies against a single bogey to finish at 4-under.
Charley Hull jumped into solo second place after firing a bogey-free 68. Jeeno Thitikul recorded seven birdies in the third round to finish three strokes back.
Minjee Lee also shot a 4-under 68, finishing the day in a three-way tie alongside Pajaree Anannarukarn and A Lim Kim. Kim, who led after 36 holes, slipped to fourth place after shooting a 1-over 73.
The leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 after Round 3 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025, Round 3:
- 1. Lydia Ko: -10
- 2. Charley Hull: -9
- 3. Jeeno Thitikul: -7
- T4. Minjee Lee: -6
- T4. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -6
- T4. A Lim Kim: -6
- T7. Hannah Green: -5
- T7. Gaby Lopez: -5
- T7. Hye-Jin Choi: -5
- T7. Yealimi Noh: -5
- T7. Ayaka Furue: -5
- T12. Miyu Yamashita: -4
- T12. Amy Yang: -4
- T12. Ruoning Yin: -4
- T15. Rio Takeda: -3
- T15. Mao Saigo: -3
- T17. Bailey Tardy: -2
- T17. Nasa Hataoka: -2
- T17. Jin Hee Im: -2
- T17. Allisen Corpuz: -2
- T17. Shannon Tan: -2
- T17. Lauren Coughlin: -2
- T17. Miranda Wang: -2
- T17. Carlota Ciganda: -2
- T17. Haeran Ryu: -2
- T17. Hyo Joo Kim: -2
- T27. Lilia Vu: -1
- T27. Brooke M. Henderson: -1
- T27. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -1
- T27. Jin Young Ko: -1
- T27. Moriya Jutanugarn: -1
- T32. Jennifer Kupcho: E
- T32. Andrea Lee: E
- T32. Mi Hyang Lee: E
- T35. Leona Maguire: +1
- T35. Caroline Masson: +1
- T35. Sarah Schmelzel: +1
- T38. Muni He: +2
- T38. Chanettee Wannasaen: +2
- T38. Celine Boutier: +2
- T41. Ariya Jutanugarn: +3
- T41. Hinako Shibuno: +3
- T43. Auston Kim: +4
- T43. Linn Grant: +4
- T43. Lucy Li: +4
- T46. Ruixin Liu: +5
- T46. Arpichaya Yubol: +5
- T48. Esther Henseleit: +6
- T48. Nataliya Guseva: +6
- T48. Maja Stark: +6
- T51. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7
- T51. Linnea Strom: +7
- T51. Albane Valenzuela: +7
- T54. Brittany Altomare: +8
- T54. Alexa Pano: +8
- T54. Narin An: +8
- 57. Ryann O'Toole: +9
- 58. Jasmine Suwannapura: +10
- T59. Grace Kim: +11
- T59. Gabriela Ruffels: +11
- 61. Sophia Popov: +12
- 62. Xingtong Chen (a): +13
- 63. Danielle Kang: +14
- 64. Yuna Nishimura: +15