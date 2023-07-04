Who is leading LIV Golf 2023 after LIV Andalucia? Breakaway series’ player and team standings explored

LIV Golf's Andalucia event saw golfers tee it up at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain from June 30 to July 2. Talor Gooch won his third LIV event of the year after a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Talor Gooch won back to back titles in Adelaide and Singapore at the beginning of the season. The LIV Golf Andalucia event saw Gooch, DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka fight it out for the finish. Talor Gooch sunk in the much needed birdie to claim victory.

After his win Talor Gooch maintained the top spot on the Indvidual Championship list with 136 points. Brooks Koepka (109 points) and Cameron Smith (90 points) jumped up one place each to sit in second and third, respectively. Branden Grace and Dustin Johnson rounded off the top 5.

The team side, on the other hand, saw Torque GC win, led by Joaquin Niemann. The RangeGoats came in second, five shots behind the winning team, while DeChambeau's Crushers GC rounded off the team podium.

On the team leaderboard, the 4 Aces maintained their first place spot with 136 points. Torque GC and RangeGoats, however, did jump up a place to sit in second and third, respectively.

Talor Gooch ecstatic about winning LIV Golf Andalucia event

Talor Gooch was ecstatic about winning the LIV Golf Andalucia event. He missed out on a win last year, and his main focus this year was to get an individual victory. Speaking to Business Today, he said:

“Just felt like I was going to make it. Before I even hit the putt, I was already visualising the fist pump that was coming with it. I’m glad it went in."

Gooch's closing round of 4 under 67 gave him an overall score of -12, allowing him to break away from joint leader Bryson Dechambeau.

"You don't think much past the first one until you get the first one. I definitely didn't have three in mind for the season, but it's cool that we're here, and it's especially cool to have the third one here at Valderrama.”

LIV now moves on to its London event, scheduled to be held between July 7 and 9 at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

