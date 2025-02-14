Who is leading the LIV Golf Adelaide after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

On Friday, February 14, Sam Horsfield fired a bogey-free 66 to take the first-round lead at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025. After Day 1, he held a one-shot lead over Carlos Ortiz and Joaquin Niemann.

Horsfield started his round on the par-3 14th hole and was 2-under through his first eleven holes. However, he caught fire in the closing stretch, collecting four birdies in his final seven holes to claim the lead.

Ortiz led most of the day but back-to-back bogeys on the last two holes cost him the top spot. He made eight birdies but also bogeyed four holes.

Niemann was bogey-free until he dropped a shot on the par-4 first hole. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Dustin Johnson were tied for fourth at 4-under.

Jon Rahm shot a 70, leaving him four strokes off the lead, while last week’s winner, Adrian Meronk, finished with a 71, sitting another stroke back.

Leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide after Round 1 explored

Sam Horsfield takes the lead at the LIV Golf Adelaide after Round 1 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 after Round 1:

1. Sam Horsfield: -6

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -5

T2. Joaquin Niemann: -5

T4. Dustin Johnson: -4

T4. Abraham Ancer: -4

T4. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T7. Brooks Koepka: -3

T7. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T7. Henrik Stenson: -3

T7. Richard Bland: -3

T11. Danny Lee: -2

T11. David Puig: -2

T11. Tom McKibbin: -2

T11. Bubba Watson: -2

T11. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

T11. Dean Burmester: -2

T11. Andy Ogletree: -2

T11. Jon Rahm: -2

T11. Harold Varner III: -2

T20. Yubin Jang: -1

T20. Sergio Garcia: -1

T20. Kevin Na: -1

T20. Cameron Tringale: -1

T20. Lucas Herbert: -1

T20. Anirban Lahiri: -1

T20. Thomas Pieters: -1

T20. Adrian Meronk: -1

T28. Mito Pereira: E

T28. Phil Mickelson: E

T28. Chieh-Po Lee: E

T28. Caleb Surratt: E

T28. Branden Grace: E

T28. Cameron Smith: E

T28. Louis Oosthuizen: E

T28. Charles Howell III: E

T28. Paul Casey: E

T37. Peter Uihlein: +1

T37. Ben Campbell: +1

T37. Luis Masaveu: +1

T37. Martin Kaymer: +1

T37. Jason Kokrak: +1

T37. Graeme McDowell: +1

T37. Marc Leishman: +1

T37. Anthony Kim: +1

T37. Patrick Reed: +1

T46. Sebastian Muñoz: +2

T46. Ian Poulter: +2

T48. Brendan Steele: +3

T48. Matt Jones: +3

50. Talor Gooch: +4

T51. Matthew Wolff: +5

T51. Lee Westwood: +5

T53. Wade Ormsby: +7

T53. Frederik Kjettrup: +7

