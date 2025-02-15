Who is leading the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Sam Horsfield, Carlos Ortiz, and Abraham Ancer took the joint lead at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 at 9-under following Day 2 action. The trio is now three strokes ahead of Joaquin Niemann after 36 holes of play at Grange Golf Club.

Horsfield entered the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide with the solo lead and continued his strong form, firing a 3-under 69 to reach 9-under. He had a slow start with a birdie and two bogeys on the front nine but picked up momentum on the back nine with four birdies to finish strong.

Ortiz carded a 4-under 68, while Ancer posted a 67 with six birdies to join Horsfield at the top. Niemann, Ortiz’s Torque GC teammate, sits solo fourth after a 1-under 71. Jon Rahm shot a 3-under 69 and is four strokes back heading into the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide.

Leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 after Round 2:

T1. Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC):-9

T1. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC):-9

T1. Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC):-9

4. Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC):-6

5. Jon Rahm (Legion XIII):-5

T6. Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC):-4

T6. Brooks Koepka (Smash GC):-4

T6. David Puig (Fireballs GC):-4

T9. Harold Varner III (4Aces GC):-3

T9. Dean Burmester (Stinger GC):-3

T9. Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII):-3

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC):-3

T9. Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC):-3

T9. Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC):-3

T15. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC):-2

T15. Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII):-2

T15. Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC):-2

T15. Richard Bland (Cleeks GC):-2

T15. Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC):-2

T20. Paul Casey (Crushers GC):-1

T20. Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC):-1

T20. Marc Leishman (Ripper GC):-1

T20. Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC):-1

T20. Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC):-1

T20. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC):-1

T26. Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC): E

T26. Branden Grace (Stinger GC):E

T26. Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC): E

T29. Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC):+1

T29. Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC):+1

T29. Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC):+1

T29. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC):+1

T29. Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII):+1

T29. Cameron Smith (Ripper GC):+1

T35. Charles Howell III (Crushers GC):+2

T35. Matt Jones (Ripper GC):+2

T35. Patrick Reed (4Aces GC):+2

T35. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC):+2

T35. Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC):+2

T35. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC):+2

T35. Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC):+2

T42. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC):+3

T42. Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC):+3

T42. Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC):+3

T45. Graeme McDowell (Smash GC):+4

T45. Chieh-Po Lee: +4

47. Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC):+5

T48. Talor Gooch (Smash GC):+6

T48. Anthony Kim: +6

T48. Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC):+6

51. Mito Pereira (Torque GC):+7

52. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC):+8

53. Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC):+10

54. Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC):+13

