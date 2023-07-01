Who is leading the LIV Golf Andalucia? Day 2 leaderboard and highlights explored

After the second round of the 2023 LIV Golf Andalucia, Bryson DeChambeau was at the top of the leaderboard. He moved up six spots to take a one-stroke lead over Talor Gooch, who is on his way to winning the third LIV Golf event.

Gooch was in fourth place after the first round on Friday, June 30. On Saturday, June 1, he shot a 69 in the first round, which he improved to a 65 in the second round.

DeChambeau, who shot a 70 in the first round, came back with a stunning performance in the second round to finish with a score of under nine.

It was a moving day for Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship. He finished third after shooting a round of 65. Following the second round, Koepka jumped 12 spots. Chase Koepka, on the other hand, dropped seven positions to finish in second last place.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, the first-round leader, fell three spots to fourth place, followed by Sebastian Munoz.

With a score of under two, Englishman Ian Poulter finished sixth, with David Puig and Thomas Pieters.Sergio Garcia dropped two spots to ninth place, where he was joined by Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Cameron Smith, and Matt Jones.

LIV Golf Andalucia Day 2 leaderboard

Here is the 2023 LIV Golf Andalucia Day 2 leaderboard:

1. Bryson DeChambeau: -9

2. Talor Gooch: -8

3. Brooks Koepka: -6

4. Dustin Johnson: -4

5. Sebastian Munoz: -3

T6. David Puig: -2

T6. Ian Poulter: -2

T6. Thomas Pieters: -2

T9. Matt Jones: -1

T9. Sergio Garcia: -1

T9. Kevin Na: -1

T9. Jason Kokrak: -1

T9. Marc Leishman: -1

T9. Cameron Tringale: -1

T9. Cameron Smith: -1

T16. Richard Bland: E

T16. Carlos Ortiz: E

T16. Patrick Reed: E

T16. Henrik Stenson: E

T16. Paul Casey: E

T16. Bubba Watson: E

T22. Joaquin Niemann: +1

T22. Phil Mickelson: +1

T22. Lee Westwood: +1

T22. Pat Perez: +1

T22. Abraham Ancer: +1

T22. Mito Pereira: +1

T28. Charl Schwartzel: +2

T28. Laurie Canter: +2

T28. Dean Burmester: +2

31. Danny Lee: +3

T32. Louis Oosthuizen: +4

T32. Brendan Steele: +3

T32. Anirban Lahiri: +4

T32. Eugenio Chacarra: +4

T36 Graeme McDowell:+5

T36. Martin Kaymer: +5

T36. James Piot; +5

T36. Scott Vincent: +5

40. Peter Uihlein: +5

T41. Bernd Weisberger: +7

T41. Branden Grace: +7

T41. Matthew Wolff: +7

T41. Harold Varner III: +7

45. Charles Howell III: +8

46. Jediah Morgan: +10

47. Chase Koepka: +11

48. Sihwan Kim: +12

Rangers Goats GC topped the team rankings table. Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson, and Thomas Pieters are playing quite well, with Gooch securing second place after the second round.

Rangers Goats shared first place with Cruhsres GC, led by second-round leader Bryson DeChamebau. Along with DeChambeau, the team also includes Paul Casey and Charles Howell III.

Here are the team rankings following the second round of LIV Golf Andalucia:

T1. RangeGoats GC: -10

T1. Crushers GC: -10

3. Torque GC: -8

4. 4 Aces: -5

T5. Majesticks GC: -3

T5. Ripper GC: -3

7. Smash Gc: -2

8. Fireballs GC: E

9. HyFylers GC: +3

10. Stinger Gc: +6

11. Iron Heads GC: +7

12. Cleeck GC: +11

