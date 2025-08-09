Who is leading the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia fired 4-under 67s in the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 to take the early lead. The duo has a one-stroke lead at the Bolingbrook Golf Club over Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and four others.
Johnson picked up six birdies against two bogeys in the opening round of LIV Golf Chicago. Garcia had an erratic performance as he picked up a whopping eight birdies but also bogeyed four holes. The next spot is completely stacked with Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm tied for third.
Joaquin Niemann, who has already racked up five wins this season, had an off day at the LIV Golf Chicago. He carded a 3-over 74 and was tied for 45th, seven strokes back.
Leaderboard for the LIV Golf Chicago after Round 1 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Chicago after Round 1:
- T1. Sergio Garcia: -4
- T1. Dustin Johnson: -4
- T3. Phil Mickelson: -3
- T3. Tyrrell Hatton: -3
- T3. Dean Burmester: -3
- T3. Brooks Koepka: -3
- T3. Bryson DeChambeau: -3
- T3. Jon Rahm: -3
- T9. Charl Schwartzel: -2
- T9. Branden Grace: -2
- T9. Talor Gooch: -2
- T9. Mito Pereira: -2
- T9. Lucas Herbert: -2
- T9. Andy Ogletree: -2
- T9. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: -2
- T16. Paul Casey: -1
- T16. Richard Bland: -1
- T16. Peter Uihlein: -1
- T16. Martin Kaymer: -1
- T16. Cameron Tringale: -1
- T16. Patrick Reed: -1
- T16. Sebastián Muñoz: -1
- T23. Marc Leishman: E
- T23. Anirban Lahiri: E
- T23. Cameron Smith: E
- T23. Abraham Ancer: E
- T23. Bubba Watson: E
- T28. Charles Howell III: +1
- T28. Lee Westwood: +1
- T28. Louis Oosthuizen: +1
- T28. Danny Lee: +1
- T28. Carlos Ortiz: +1
- T28. Harold Varner III: +1
- T28. Thomas Pieters: +1
- T28. Sam Horsfield: +1
- T28. Adrian Meronk: +1
- T28. Jinichiro Kozuma: +1
- T28. David Puig: +1
- T28. Yubin Jang: +1
- T28. Graeme McDowell: +1
- T41. Jason Kokrak: +2
- T41. Ben Campbell: +2
- T41. Tom McKibbin: +2
- T41. Matthew Wolff: +2
- T45. Ian Poulter: +3
- T45. Chieh-Po Lee: +3
- T45. Joaquín Niemann: +3
- T48. Henrik Stenson: +4
- T48. Matt Jones: +4
- T48. Caleb Surratt: +4
- T51. Brendan Steele: +5
- T51. Frederik Kjettrup: +5
- 53. Kevin Na: +6
- 54. Anthony Kim: +11