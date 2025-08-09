Who is leading the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia fired 4-under 67s in the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 to take the early lead. The duo has a one-stroke lead at the Bolingbrook Golf Club over Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and four others.

Johnson picked up six birdies against two bogeys in the opening round of LIV Golf Chicago. Garcia had an erratic performance as he picked up a whopping eight birdies but also bogeyed four holes. The next spot is completely stacked with Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm tied for third.

Joaquin Niemann, who has already racked up five wins this season, had an off day at the LIV Golf Chicago. He carded a 3-over 74 and was tied for 45th, seven strokes back.

Leaderboard for the LIV Golf Chicago after Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Chicago after Round 1:

T1 . Sergio Garcia: -4

. Sergio Garcia: -4 T1 . Dustin Johnson: -4

. Dustin Johnson: -4 T3 . Phil Mickelson: -3

. Phil Mickelson: -3 T3 . Tyrrell Hatton: -3

. Tyrrell Hatton: -3 T3 . Dean Burmester: -3

. Dean Burmester: -3 T3 . Brooks Koepka: -3

. Brooks Koepka: -3 T3 . Bryson DeChambeau: -3

. Bryson DeChambeau: -3 T3 . Jon Rahm: -3

. Jon Rahm: -3 T9 . Charl Schwartzel: -2

. Charl Schwartzel: -2 T9 . Branden Grace: -2

. Branden Grace: -2 T9 . Talor Gooch: -2

. Talor Gooch: -2 T9 . Mito Pereira: -2

. Mito Pereira: -2 T9 . Lucas Herbert: -2

. Lucas Herbert: -2 T9 . Andy Ogletree: -2

. Andy Ogletree: -2 T9 . Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: -2

. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: -2 T16 . Paul Casey: -1

. Paul Casey: -1 T16 . Richard Bland: -1

. Richard Bland: -1 T16 . Peter Uihlein: -1

. Peter Uihlein: -1 T16 . Martin Kaymer: -1

. Martin Kaymer: -1 T16 . Cameron Tringale: -1

. Cameron Tringale: -1 T16 . Patrick Reed: -1

. Patrick Reed: -1 T16 . Sebastián Muñoz: -1

. Sebastián Muñoz: -1 T23 . Marc Leishman: E

. Marc Leishman: E T23 . Anirban Lahiri: E

. Anirban Lahiri: E T23 . Cameron Smith: E

. Cameron Smith: E T23 . Abraham Ancer: E

. Abraham Ancer: E T23 . Bubba Watson: E

. Bubba Watson: E T28 . Charles Howell III: +1

. Charles Howell III: +1 T28 . Lee Westwood: +1

. Lee Westwood: +1 T28 . Louis Oosthuizen: +1

. Louis Oosthuizen: +1 T28 . Danny Lee: +1

. Danny Lee: +1 T28 . Carlos Ortiz: +1

. Carlos Ortiz: +1 T28 . Harold Varner III: +1

. Harold Varner III: +1 T28 . Thomas Pieters: +1

. Thomas Pieters: +1 T28 . Sam Horsfield: +1

. Sam Horsfield: +1 T28 . Adrian Meronk: +1

. Adrian Meronk: +1 T28 . Jinichiro Kozuma: +1

. Jinichiro Kozuma: +1 T28 . David Puig: +1

. David Puig: +1 T28 . Yubin Jang: +1

. Yubin Jang: +1 T28 . Graeme McDowell: +1

. Graeme McDowell: +1 T41 . Jason Kokrak: +2

. Jason Kokrak: +2 T41 . Ben Campbell: +2

. Ben Campbell: +2 T41 . Tom McKibbin: +2

. Tom McKibbin: +2 T41 . Matthew Wolff: +2

. Matthew Wolff: +2 T45 . Ian Poulter: +3

. Ian Poulter: +3 T45 . Chieh-Po Lee: +3

. Chieh-Po Lee: +3 T45 . Joaquín Niemann: +3

. Joaquín Niemann: +3 T48 . Henrik Stenson: +4

. Henrik Stenson: +4 T48 . Matt Jones: +4

. Matt Jones: +4 T48 . Caleb Surratt: +4

. Caleb Surratt: +4 T51 . Brendan Steele: +5

. Brendan Steele: +5 T51 . Frederik Kjettrup: +5

. Frederik Kjettrup: +5 53 . Kevin Na: +6

. Kevin Na: +6 54. Anthony Kim: +11

