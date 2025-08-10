Who is leading the LIV Golf Chicago after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Dean Burmester fired a 6-under 65 in the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago to take the 36-hole lead. Following the Day 2 action, he is aggregating at 9-under and holds a two-shot lead over Jose Luis Ballester Barrio and Jon Rahm.

On Saturday, August 9, Burmester entered the Bolingbrook Golf Club one stroke back. Starting from Hole 1, he picked up two birdies and a bogey on the front nine but picked up the pace on the back nine with an eagle and three straight birdies. Ballester also moved seven spots after firing a 5-under 66, while Rahm shot 67.

Bryson DeChambeau dropped a spot at the LIV Golf Chicago after shooting another 68, while Carlos Ortiz surged 23 spots after firing 65. He is tied alongside Paul Casey, who shot 67 on Saturday.

Friday leaders Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia witnessed a big dip after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago. Both slipped to 2-under after shooting 2-over 73 on Saturday.

Speaking of the team portion, DeChambeau's Crushers GC, Garcia's Fireballs GC, and Oosthuizen's Stinger GC held the top spot at 10-under.

Leaderboard for the LIV Golf Chicago after Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Chicago after Round 2:

1. Dean Burmester: -9

T2. Jose Luis Ballester: -7

T2. Jon Rahm: -7

4. Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T5. Carlos Ortiz: -5

T5. Paul Casey: -5

T7. Richard Bland: -4

T7. Talor Gooch: -4

T9. Anirban Lahiri: -3

T9. Branden Grace: -3

T9. Phil Mickelson: -3

T12. Marc Leishman: -2

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T12. Lucas Herbert: -2

T12. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

T12. Sergio Garcia: -2

T12. Dustin Johnson: -2

T18. Chieh-Po Lee: -1

T18. Matthew Wolff: -1

T18. Harold Varner III: -1

T18. Thomas Pieters: -1

T18. David Puig: -1

T18. Sebastián Muñoz: -1

T18. Mito Pereira: -1

T25. Jason Kokrak: E

T25. Abraham Ancer: E

T25. Peter Uihlein: E

T25. Patrick Reed: E

T25. Andy Ogletree: E

T30. Ben Campbell: +1

T30. Danny Lee: +1

T30. Yubin Jang: +1

T30. Martin Kaymer: +1

T30. Cameron Tringale: +1

T35. Matt Jones: +2

T35. Joaquín Niemann: +2

T35. Sam Horsfield: +2

T35. Jinichiro Kozuma: +2

T35. Cameron Smith: +2

T35. Bubba Watson: +2

T35. Brooks Koepka: +2

T42. Ian Poulter: +3

T42. Tom McKibbin: +3

T42. Adrian Meronk: +3

T45. Henrik Stenson: +4

T45. Charles Howell III: +4

T45. Louis Oosthuizen: +4

T48. Caleb Surratt: +5

T48. Lee Westwood: +5

T48. Graeme McDowell: +5

51. Brendan Steele: +6

52. Kevin Na: +7

53. Anthony Kim: +8

54. Frederik Kjettrup: +9

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More