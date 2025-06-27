Who is leading the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

Patrick Reed and Harold Varner fired a low 5-under 67 in the first round of LIV Golf Dallas to take the early lead. The duo has a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm after Friday's play.

On Friday, June 27, 54 players teed off at the Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, to compete in the ninth event on LIV Golf's schedule. Teeing off from the tenth hole, Reed started with a birdie, par, and birdie but closed the front nine with a bogey on the 18th. However, he added two birdies and an eagle on the back nine to finish the day as joint leader.

Varner also had a flying start as he picked up six birdies in the opening round. He was set for the solo lead before missing a close par putt on the 18th. Jon Rahm birdied four holes and eagled one, against two bogeys, to finish one stroke back.

Abraham Ancer was two strokes off the lead at LIV Golf Dallas after a first-round 69. Dustin Johnson and Anirban Lahiri were tied for fifth alongside three other players at T5.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 leaderboard after Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Dallas after Round 1:

T1. Patrick Reed: -5

T1. Harold Varner III: -5

3. Jon Rahm: -4

4. Abraham Ancer: -3

T5. Graeme McDowell: -2

T5. Richard Bland: -2

T5. Dustin Johnson: -2

T5. Anirban Lahiri: -2

T5. David Puig: -2

T10. Paul Casey: -1

T10. Louis Oosthuizen: -1

T10. Tom McKibbin: -1

T13. Charles Howell III: E

T13. Lee Westwood: E

T13. Charl Schwartzel: E

T13. Cameron Tringale: E

T13. Mito Pereira: E

T13. Bryson DeChambeau: E

T13. Jinichiro Kozuma: E

T20. Henrik Stenson: +1

T20. Ian Poulter: +1

T20. Jason Kokrak: +1

T20. Martin Kaymer: +1

T20. Ben Campbell: +1

T20. Andy Ogletree: +1

T26. Kevin Na: +2

T26. Danny Lee: +2

T26. Branden Grace: +2

T26. Tyrrell Hatton: +2

T26. Dean Burmester: +2

T26. Ollie Schniederjans: +2

T26. Yubin Jang: +2

T33. Sergio Garcia: +3

T33. Bubba Watson: +3

T33. Anthony Kim: +3

T33. Marc Leishman: +3

T33. Brendan Steele: +3

T33. Thomas Pieters: +3

T33. Cameron Smith: +3

T33. Lucas Herbert: +3

T33. Caleb Surratt: +3

T42. Peter Uihlein: +4

T42. Sam Horsfield: +4

T42. Sebastián Muñoz: +4

T42. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: +4

T46. Phil Mickelson: +5

T46. Adrian Meronk: +5

T48. Maximilian Rottluff: +6

T48. Joaquín Niemann: +6

T50. Matt Jones: +7

T50. Carlos Ortiz: +7

T50. Talor Gooch: +7

53. Chieh-Po Lee: +8

