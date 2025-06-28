Who is leading the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Patrick Reed fired a 4-under 68 in the second round of the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 to take the solo 36-hole lead. Following the second day’s action, he aggregated at 9-under to take a whopping 3-shot lead over Paul Casey and Abraham Ancer.

On Saturday, June 28, Reed entered the Maridoe Country Club with a joint lead. Teeing off from the first hole, he picked up four birdies to shoot 32 on the front nine. On the back nine, he made two birdies against two bogeys to close the round at 68.

Casey jumped eight spots on Saturday with a 5-under 67, while Ancer also made a two-spot surge with a second-round 69. Tyrrell Hatton was among the biggest movers of the day as he fired 65 to finish four back after Saturday's action. Hatton is tied alongside Richard Bland, Harold Varner III, and David Puig at 5-under.

Speaking of the team portion at LIV Golf Dallas, Dustin Johnson-led 4Aces is aggregating at 12-under and holds a solo three-stroke lead over Jon Rahm's Legion XIII GC.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 leaderboard after Day 2 explored

Patrick Reed takes the solo lead at the LIV Golf Dallas (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for LIV Golf Dallas after Round 2:

1. Patrick Reed: -9

T2. Paul Casey: -6

T2. Abraham Ancer: -6

T4. Tyrrell Hatton: -5

T4. Richard Bland: -5

T4. David Puig: -5

T4. Harold Varner III: -5

8. Jon Rahm: -4

T9. Jinichiro Kozuma: -2

T9. Louis Oosthuizen: -2

T9. Tom McKibbin: -2

T12. Ben Campbell: -1

T12. Charles Howell III: -1

T12. Anirban Lahiri: -1

T15. Joaquín Niemann: E

T15. Brendan Steele: E

T15. Bryson DeChambeau: E

T15. Graeme McDowell: E

T15. Dustin Johnson: E

T20. Marc Leishman: +1

T20. Branden Grace: +1

T20. Dean Burmester: +1

T20. Cameron Tringale: +1

T24. Sebastián Muñoz: +2

T24. Thomas Pieters: +2

T24. Cameron Smith: +2

T24. Lucas Herbert: +2

T24. Henrik Stenson: +2

T24. Charl Schwartzel: +2

T30. Caleb Surratt: +3

T30. Jason Kokrak: +3

T30. Martin Kaymer: +3

T30. Lee Westwood: +3

T34. Maximilian Rottluff: +4

T34. Sam Horsfield: +4

T34. Bubba Watson: +4

T37. Carlos Ortiz: +5

T37. Talor Gooch: +5

T37. Adrian Meronk: +5

T37. Sergio Garcia: +5

T37. Anthony Kim: +5

42. Danny Lee: +6

T43. Chieh-Po Lee: +7

T43. Phil Mickelson: +7

T43. Peter Uihlein: +7

T43. Ian Poulter: +7

T43. Andy Ogletree: +7

T43. Mito Pereira: +7

T49. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: +8

T49. Ollie Schniederjans: +8

T51. Kevin Na: +9

T51. Yubin Jang: +9

53. Matt Jones: +10

Luis Carrera: +5 (Brooks Koepka's replacement)

