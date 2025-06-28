Who is leading the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 28, 2025 23:22 GMT
LIV Golf Dallas - Day Two - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Dallas 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Reed fired a 4-under 68 in the second round of the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 to take the solo 36-hole lead. Following the second day’s action, he aggregated at 9-under to take a whopping 3-shot lead over Paul Casey and Abraham Ancer.

On Saturday, June 28, Reed entered the Maridoe Country Club with a joint lead. Teeing off from the first hole, he picked up four birdies to shoot 32 on the front nine. On the back nine, he made two birdies against two bogeys to close the round at 68.

Casey jumped eight spots on Saturday with a 5-under 67, while Ancer also made a two-spot surge with a second-round 69. Tyrrell Hatton was among the biggest movers of the day as he fired 65 to finish four back after Saturday's action. Hatton is tied alongside Richard Bland, Harold Varner III, and David Puig at 5-under.

Trending

Speaking of the team portion at LIV Golf Dallas, Dustin Johnson-led 4Aces is aggregating at 12-under and holds a solo three-stroke lead over Jon Rahm's Legion XIII GC.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 leaderboard after Day 2 explored

Patrick Reed takes the solo lead at the LIV Golf Dallas (Image Source: Imagn)
Patrick Reed takes the solo lead at the LIV Golf Dallas (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for LIV Golf Dallas after Round 2:

  • 1. Patrick Reed: -9
  • T2. Paul Casey: -6
  • T2. Abraham Ancer: -6
  • T4. Tyrrell Hatton: -5
  • T4. Richard Bland: -5
  • T4. David Puig: -5
  • T4. Harold Varner III: -5
  • 8. Jon Rahm: -4
  • T9. Jinichiro Kozuma: -2
  • T9. Louis Oosthuizen: -2
  • T9. Tom McKibbin: -2
  • T12. Ben Campbell: -1
  • T12. Charles Howell III: -1
  • T12. Anirban Lahiri: -1
  • T15. Joaquín Niemann: E
  • T15. Brendan Steele: E
  • T15. Bryson DeChambeau: E
  • T15. Graeme McDowell: E
  • T15. Dustin Johnson: E
  • T20. Marc Leishman: +1
  • T20. Branden Grace: +1
  • T20. Dean Burmester: +1
  • T20. Cameron Tringale: +1
  • T24. Sebastián Muñoz: +2
  • T24. Thomas Pieters: +2
  • T24. Cameron Smith: +2
  • T24. Lucas Herbert: +2
  • T24. Henrik Stenson: +2
  • T24. Charl Schwartzel: +2
  • T30. Caleb Surratt: +3
  • T30. Jason Kokrak: +3
  • T30. Martin Kaymer: +3
  • T30. Lee Westwood: +3
  • T34. Maximilian Rottluff: +4
  • T34. Sam Horsfield: +4
  • T34. Bubba Watson: +4
  • T37. Carlos Ortiz: +5
  • T37. Talor Gooch: +5
  • T37. Adrian Meronk: +5
  • T37. Sergio Garcia: +5
  • T37. Anthony Kim: +5
  • 42. Danny Lee: +6
  • T43. Chieh-Po Lee: +7
  • T43. Phil Mickelson: +7
  • T43. Peter Uihlein: +7
  • T43. Ian Poulter: +7
  • T43. Andy Ogletree: +7
  • T43. Mito Pereira: +7
  • T49. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: +8
  • T49. Ollie Schniederjans: +8
  • T51. Kevin Na: +9
  • T51. Yubin Jang: +9
  • 53. Matt Jones: +10
  • Luis Carrera: +5 (Brooks Koepka's replacement)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

More from Sportskeeda
