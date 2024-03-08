Who is leading LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer shared the lead at the LIV Golf Hong Kong after both shot 7-under 63 on Friday, March 8. They have a one-stroke lead.
Burmester started the Friday round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong with a bogey on the first hole and then birdied two of the next six holes. However, on the back nine, he went on a birdie spree as he sank four birdies and an eagle from 11th to 15th. Ancer had an opening bogey-free round and also had just two birdies on the front nine but made five straight from the ninth to the 13th hole.
Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Jones, Charles Howell III, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, and Harold Varner III are the six players tied for third after carding 6-under 64 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were two strokes back while Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann were four strokes behind the lead at the Hong Kong Country Club.
LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 leaderboard explored after Round 1
Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 after the Friday round:
- T1: Abraham Ancer: 7 under
- T1: Dean Burmester: 7 under
- T3: Martin Kaymer: 6 under
- T3: Louis Oosthuizen: 6 under
- T3: Matt Jones: 6 under
- T3: Charles Howell III: 6 under
- T3: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: 6 under
- T3: Harold Varner III: 6 under
- T9: Brooks Koepka: 5 under
- T9: Bryson DeChambeau: 5 under
- T11: Paul Casey: 4 under
- T11: Sebastian Munoz: 4 under
- T11: Richard Bland: 4 under
- T11: Anirban Lahiri: 4 under
- T11: Henrik Stenson: 4 under
- T11: Ian Poulter: 4 under
- T11: Cameron Tringale: 4 under
- T18: Jon Rahm: 3 under
- T18: Scott Vincent: 3 under
- T18: Cameron Smith: 3 under
- T18: Matthew Wolff: 3 under
- T18: Joaquin Niemann: 3 under
- T18: Kevin Na: 3 under
- T18: Patrick Reed: 3 under
- T18: Branden Grace: 3 under
- T26: Carlos Ortiz: 2 under
- T26: Marc Leishman: 2 under
- T26: Adrian Meronk: 2 under
- T26: Tyrrell Hatton: 2 under
- T26: Bubba Watson: 2 under
- T31: Talor Gooch: 1 under
- T31: Graeme McDowell: 1 under
- T31: Andy Ogletree: 1 under
- T31: Pat Perez: 1 under
- T31: Guillermo Mito Pereira: 1 under
- T31: Kalle Samooja: 1 under
- T31: Kieran Vincent: 1 under
- T38: Lucas Herbert: even par
- T38: Danny Lee: even par
- T38: Jinichiro Kozuma: even par
- T38: Caleb Surratt: even par
- T38: Brendan Steele: even par
- T38: Charl Schwartzel: even par
- T38: Dustin Johnson: even par
- T45: Sergio Garcia: 1 over
- T45: Thomas Pieters: 1 over
- T45: Sam Horsfield: 1 over
- 48: David Puig: 2 over
- T49: Peter Uihlein: 3 over
- T49: Jason Kokrak: 3 over
- 51: Lee Westwood: 4 over
- T52: Hudson Swafford: 6 over
- T52: Anthony Kim: 6 over
- 54: Phil Mickelson: 10 over