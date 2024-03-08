Who is leading LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer shared the lead at the LIV Golf Hong Kong after both shot 7-under 63 on Friday, March 8. They have a one-stroke lead.

Burmester started the Friday round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong with a bogey on the first hole and then birdied two of the next six holes. However, on the back nine, he went on a birdie spree as he sank four birdies and an eagle from 11th to 15th. Ancer had an opening bogey-free round and also had just two birdies on the front nine but made five straight from the ninth to the 13th hole.

Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Jones, Charles Howell III, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, and Harold Varner III are the six players tied for third after carding 6-under 64 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were two strokes back while Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann were four strokes behind the lead at the Hong Kong Country Club.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 leaderboard explored after Round 1

Dean Burmester shares the lead at the LIV Golf Hong Kong

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 after the Friday round:

T1: Abraham Ancer: 7 under

T1: Dean Burmester: 7 under

T3: Martin Kaymer: 6 under

T3: Louis Oosthuizen: 6 under

T3: Matt Jones: 6 under

T3: Charles Howell III: 6 under

T3: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: 6 under

T3: Harold Varner III: 6 under

T9: Brooks Koepka: 5 under

T9: Bryson DeChambeau: 5 under

T11: Paul Casey: 4 under

T11: Sebastian Munoz: 4 under

T11: Richard Bland: 4 under

T11: Anirban Lahiri: 4 under

T11: Henrik Stenson: 4 under

T11: Ian Poulter: 4 under

T11: Cameron Tringale: 4 under

T18: Jon Rahm: 3 under

T18: Scott Vincent: 3 under

T18: Cameron Smith: 3 under

T18: Matthew Wolff: 3 under

T18: Joaquin Niemann: 3 under

T18: Kevin Na: 3 under

T18: Patrick Reed: 3 under

T18: Branden Grace: 3 under

T26: Carlos Ortiz: 2 under

T26: Marc Leishman: 2 under

T26: Adrian Meronk: 2 under

T26: Tyrrell Hatton: 2 under

T26: Bubba Watson: 2 under

T31: Talor Gooch: 1 under

T31: Graeme McDowell: 1 under

T31: Andy Ogletree: 1 under

T31: Pat Perez: 1 under

T31: Guillermo Mito Pereira: 1 under

T31: Kalle Samooja: 1 under

T31: Kieran Vincent: 1 under

T38: Lucas Herbert: even par

T38: Danny Lee: even par

T38: Jinichiro Kozuma: even par

T38: Caleb Surratt: even par

T38: Brendan Steele: even par

T38: Charl Schwartzel: even par

T38: Dustin Johnson: even par

T45: Sergio Garcia: 1 over

T45: Thomas Pieters: 1 over

T45: Sam Horsfield: 1 over

48: David Puig: 2 over

T49: Peter Uihlein: 3 over

T49: Jason Kokrak: 3 over

51: Lee Westwood: 4 over

T52: Hudson Swafford: 6 over

T52: Anthony Kim: 6 over

54: Phil Mickelson: 10 over