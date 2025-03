Who is leading LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

On Saturday, Match 8, Peter Uihlein and Sergio Garcia fired a 6-under 64 to take the lead at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025. They joined Paul Casey to share the 36-hole lead at 11-under, three shots ahead.

Ad

Casey entered the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong with a solo lead and remained at the top with a bogey-free 66. Garcia joined him with a flawless 64, while Uihlein had quite a rollercoaster of a round. He picked up eight birdies and made one eagle but also bogeyed four holes.

Mito Pereira, Phil Mickelson, and Sebastian Munoz are tied for fourth at three strokes back. Mickelson has a real chance of claiming his first title on the LIV Golf.

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf Hong Kong after leaderboard after Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard after Round 2:

T1. Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC): -11

T1. Paul Casey (Crushers GC): -11

T1. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC): -11

T4. Mito Pereira (Torque GC): -8

T4. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC): -8

T4. Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC): -8

T7. Graeme McDowell (Smash GC): -7

T7. Dean Burmester (Stinger GC): -7

T7. Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII): -7

T7. Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC): -7

T7. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC): -7

T7. Jon Rahm (Legion XIII): -7

T7. Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC): -7

T7. Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC): -7

T15. Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC): -6

T15. Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII): -6

T15. Patrick Reed (4Aces GC): -6

T15. Chieh-Po Lee: -6

T19. David Puig (Fireballs GC): -5

T19. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC): -5

T19. Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC): -5

T22. Harold Varner III (4Aces GC): -4

T22. Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC): -4

T22. Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC): -4

T22. Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC): -4

T22. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC): -4

T22. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC): -4

T22. Branden Grace (Stinger GC): -4

T22. Marc Leishman (Ripper GC): -4

T22. Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC): -4

T22. Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC): -4

T32. Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC): -3

T32. Brooks Koepka (Smash GC): -3

T32. Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII): -3

T32. Cameron Smith (Ripper GC): -3

T32. Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC): -3

T32. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC): -3

T38. Matt Jones (Ripper GC): -2

T38. Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC): -2

T38. Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC): -2

T38. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC): -2

T38. Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC): -2

T38. Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC): -2

T44. Richard Bland (Cleeks GC): -1

T44. Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC): -1

T44. Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC): -1

T44. Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC): -1

T48. Charles Howell III (Crushers GC): E

T48. Talor Gooch (Smash GC): E

T48. Ollie Schniederjans (Iron Heads GC): E

T51. Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC): +1

T51. Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC): +1

53. Anthony Kim: +3

54. Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC): +7

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback