Who is leading LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Abraham Ancer continued leading at LIV Golf Hong Kong after shooting a low 8-under-62 on Saturday (March 9). He is currently at 15 under and has a huge 5-stroke lead over the rest of the field as he looks for his first title on a Saudi-backed circuit.

Ancer's bogey-free second round included three birdies on the front nine before he went on a birdie spree on the back nine. On holes 11 to 16, he carded five birdies to finish the second day in the lead.

Harold Varner III was at T3 and only one stroke behind the lead ahead of the Saturday round of LIV Golf Hong Kong. Although he moved to T2 with the help of 66, he was not five strokes behind at the aggregate of 10-under. He is joined by Eugenio Chacarra, who also shot 66 on Saturday. He could have finished solo second if it were not for a bogey on the final hole of the day.

Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm were tied for fifth at 9-under. While Smith and Rahm fired a 64 in the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Stenson carded a 5-under 65.

Dean Burmester slipped to T7 after shooting 1-under 69 on the second day at Hong Kong Country Club. His round consisted of four birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey. Burmester is tied with five others at 8-under ahead of the Sunday round.

LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard after Round 2 explored

Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong after the Saturday round:

1. Abraham Ancer: 15 under

T2. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: 10 under

T2. Harold Varner III: 10 under

T4. Jon Rahm: 9 under

T4. Henrik Stenson: 9 under

T4. Cameron Smith: 9 under

T7. Sebastian Munoz: 8 under

T7. Ian Poulter: 8 under

T7. Carlos Ortiz: 8 under

T7. Adrian Meronk: 8 under

T7. Matt Jones: 8 under

T7. Dean Burmester: 8 under

T13. Graeme McDowell: 7 under

T13. Charles Howell III: 7 under

T13. Tyrrell Hatton: 7 under

T13. Brooks Koepka: 7 under

T13. Bryson DeChambeau: 7 under

T13. Paul Casey: 7 under

T19. Louis Oosthuizen: 6 under

T19. Lucas Herbert: 6 under

T19. Richard Bland: 6 under

T19. Pat Perez: 6 under

T23. Joaquin Niemann: 5 under

T23. Bubba Watson: 5 under

T23. Kevin Na: 5 under

T23. Andy Ogletree: 5 under

T23. Scott Vincent: 5 under

T28. Marc Leishman: 4 under

T28. Martin Kaymer: 4 under

T28. Patrick Reed: 4 under

T31. Talor Gooch: 3 under

T31. Branden Grace: 3 under

T31. Sergio Garcia: 3 under

T31. Cameron Tringale: 3 under

T31. Sam Horsfield: 3 under

T31. Anirban Lahiri: 3 under

T31. Kalle Samooja: 3 under

T38. Jinichiro Kozuma: 2 under

T38. David Puig: 2 under

T38. Charl Schwartzel: 2 under

T38. Peter Uihlein: 2 under

T38. Danny Lee: 2 under

T43. Thomas Pieters: 1 under

T43. Brendan Steele: 1 under

T45. Matthew Wolff: level

T45. Dustin Johnson: level

T47. Caleb Surratt: 1 over

T48. Lee Westwood: 2 over

T48. Guillermo Mito Pereira: 2 over

T50. Kieran Vincent: 3 over

T51. Jason Kokrak: 7 over

T52. Anthony Kim: 8 over

T52. Phil Mickelson: 8 over

54. Hudson Swafford: 9 over