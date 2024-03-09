Who is leading LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Abraham Ancer continued leading at LIV Golf Hong Kong after shooting a low 8-under-62 on Saturday (March 9). He is currently at 15 under and has a huge 5-stroke lead over the rest of the field as he looks for his first title on a Saudi-backed circuit.
Ancer's bogey-free second round included three birdies on the front nine before he went on a birdie spree on the back nine. On holes 11 to 16, he carded five birdies to finish the second day in the lead.
Harold Varner III was at T3 and only one stroke behind the lead ahead of the Saturday round of LIV Golf Hong Kong. Although he moved to T2 with the help of 66, he was not five strokes behind at the aggregate of 10-under. He is joined by Eugenio Chacarra, who also shot 66 on Saturday. He could have finished solo second if it were not for a bogey on the final hole of the day.
Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm were tied for fifth at 9-under. While Smith and Rahm fired a 64 in the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Stenson carded a 5-under 65.
Dean Burmester slipped to T7 after shooting 1-under 69 on the second day at Hong Kong Country Club. His round consisted of four birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey. Burmester is tied with five others at 8-under ahead of the Sunday round.
LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard after Round 2 explored
Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong after the Saturday round:
- 1. Abraham Ancer: 15 under
- T2. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: 10 under
- T2. Harold Varner III: 10 under
- T4. Jon Rahm: 9 under
- T4. Henrik Stenson: 9 under
- T4. Cameron Smith: 9 under
- T7. Sebastian Munoz: 8 under
- T7. Ian Poulter: 8 under
- T7. Carlos Ortiz: 8 under
- T7. Adrian Meronk: 8 under
- T7. Matt Jones: 8 under
- T7. Dean Burmester: 8 under
- T13. Graeme McDowell: 7 under
- T13. Charles Howell III: 7 under
- T13. Tyrrell Hatton: 7 under
- T13. Brooks Koepka: 7 under
- T13. Bryson DeChambeau: 7 under
- T13. Paul Casey: 7 under
- T19. Louis Oosthuizen: 6 under
- T19. Lucas Herbert: 6 under
- T19. Richard Bland: 6 under
- T19. Pat Perez: 6 under
- T23. Joaquin Niemann: 5 under
- T23. Bubba Watson: 5 under
- T23. Kevin Na: 5 under
- T23. Andy Ogletree: 5 under
- T23. Scott Vincent: 5 under
- T28. Marc Leishman: 4 under
- T28. Martin Kaymer: 4 under
- T28. Patrick Reed: 4 under
- T31. Talor Gooch: 3 under
- T31. Branden Grace: 3 under
- T31. Sergio Garcia: 3 under
- T31. Cameron Tringale: 3 under
- T31. Sam Horsfield: 3 under
- T31. Anirban Lahiri: 3 under
- T31. Kalle Samooja: 3 under
- T38. Jinichiro Kozuma: 2 under
- T38. David Puig: 2 under
- T38. Charl Schwartzel: 2 under
- T38. Peter Uihlein: 2 under
- T38. Danny Lee: 2 under
- T43. Thomas Pieters: 1 under
- T43. Brendan Steele: 1 under
- T45. Matthew Wolff: level
- T45. Dustin Johnson: level
- T47. Caleb Surratt: 1 over
- T48. Lee Westwood: 2 over
- T48. Guillermo Mito Pereira: 2 over
- T50. Kieran Vincent: 3 over
- T51. Jason Kokrak: 7 over
- T52. Anthony Kim: 8 over
- T52. Phil Mickelson: 8 over
- 54. Hudson Swafford: 9 over