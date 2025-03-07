Who is leading LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 07, 2025 09:17 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three - Source: Getty
Tyrrell Hatton during the LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image Source: Getty)

Paul Casey fired a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the opening round of LIV Golf Hong Kong to take the early lead. Following the first day's action, he held a two-shot lead over Sebastian Muñoz, Peter Uihlein, Luis Masaveu, Sergio Garcia, Chieh-Po Lee, and Martin Kaymer.

Ad

On Friday, March 7, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, and Dean Burmester fired 4-under 66s and were tied for eighth.

LIV Golf's latest recruit, Tom McKibbin, shot a 3-under 67 to finish four strokes back after the first round. He looked all set for the lead at six under with eight holes to play. However, he had a rough finish, making two bogeys and a double bogey over his last six holes before closing with a birdie on the final hole of the day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert, Andy Ogletree, Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, and Tyrrell Hatton were tied alongside McKibbin after Round 1 of LIV Golf Hong Kong.

LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard after Round 1 explored

Paul Casey takes the lead at LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image Source: Imagn)
Paul Casey takes the lead at LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 1:

  • 1. Paul Casey: -7
  • T2. Sebastian Munoz: -5
  • T2. Peter Uihlein: -5
  • T2. Luis Masaveu: -5
  • T2. Sergio Garcia: -5
  • T2. Chieh-Po Lee: -5
  • T2. Martin Kaymer: -5
  • T8. Yubin Jang: -4
  • T8. Danny Lee: -4
  • T8. Bryson DeChambeau: -4
  • T8. Sam Horsfield: -4
  • T8. Henrik Stenson: -4
  • T8. Dean Burmester: -4
  • T14. Bubba Watson: -3
  • T14. Thomas Pieters: -3
  • T14. Joaquin Niemann: -3
  • T14. Lucas Herbert: -3
  • T14. Andy Ogletree: -3
  • T14. Phil Mickelson: -3
  • T14. Charles Howell III: -3
  • T14. Tom McKibbin: -3
  • T14. Tyrrell Hatton: -3
  • T23. Mito Pereira: -2
  • T23. Carlos Ortiz: -2
  • T23. Graeme McDowell: -2
  • T23. Harold Varner III: -2
  • T23. David Puig: -2
  • T23. Brendan Steele: -2
  • T29. Patrick Reed: -1
  • T29. Matt Jones: -1
  • T29. Jon Rahm: -1
  • T29. Cameron Smith: -1
  • T29. Ben Campbell: -1
  • T29. Cameron Tringale: -1
  • T29. Ian Poulter: -1
  • T29. Kevin Na: -1
  • T29. Charl Schwartzel: -1
  • T38. Ollie Schniederjans: E
  • T38. Marc Leishman: E
  • T38. Branden Grace: E
  • T38. Talor Gooch: E
  • T38. Frederik Kjettrup: E
  • T43. Louis Oosthuizen: +1
  • T43. Abraham Ancer: +1
  • T43. Lee Westwood: +1
  • T43. Richard Bland: +1
  • T47. Brooks Koepka: +2
  • T47. Matthew Wolff: +2
  • T47. Anirban Lahiri: +2
  • T47. Adrian Meronk: +2
  • 51. Jason Kokrak: +3
  • T52. Dustin Johnson: +5
  • T52. Anthony Kim: +5
  • T52. Caleb Surratt: +5

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी