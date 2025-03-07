Who is leading LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Paul Casey fired a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the opening round of LIV Golf Hong Kong to take the early lead. Following the first day's action, he held a two-shot lead over Sebastian Muñoz, Peter Uihlein, Luis Masaveu, Sergio Garcia, Chieh-Po Lee, and Martin Kaymer.

On Friday, March 7, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, and Dean Burmester fired 4-under 66s and were tied for eighth.

LIV Golf's latest recruit, Tom McKibbin, shot a 3-under 67 to finish four strokes back after the first round. He looked all set for the lead at six under with eight holes to play. However, he had a rough finish, making two bogeys and a double bogey over his last six holes before closing with a birdie on the final hole of the day.

Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert, Andy Ogletree, Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, and Tyrrell Hatton were tied alongside McKibbin after Round 1 of LIV Golf Hong Kong.

LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard after Round 1 explored

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong after Round 1:

1. Paul Casey: -7

T2. Sebastian Munoz: -5

T2. Peter Uihlein: -5

T2. Luis Masaveu: -5

T2. Sergio Garcia: -5

T2. Chieh-Po Lee: -5

T2. Martin Kaymer: -5

T8. Yubin Jang: -4

T8. Danny Lee: -4

T8. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T8. Sam Horsfield: -4

T8. Henrik Stenson: -4

T8. Dean Burmester: -4

T14. Bubba Watson: -3

T14. Thomas Pieters: -3

T14. Joaquin Niemann: -3

T14. Lucas Herbert: -3

T14. Andy Ogletree: -3

T14. Phil Mickelson: -3

T14. Charles Howell III: -3

T14. Tom McKibbin: -3

T14. Tyrrell Hatton: -3

T23. Mito Pereira: -2

T23. Carlos Ortiz: -2

T23. Graeme McDowell: -2

T23. Harold Varner III: -2

T23. David Puig: -2

T23. Brendan Steele: -2

T29. Patrick Reed: -1

T29. Matt Jones: -1

T29. Jon Rahm: -1

T29. Cameron Smith: -1

T29. Ben Campbell: -1

T29. Cameron Tringale: -1

T29. Ian Poulter: -1

T29. Kevin Na: -1

T29. Charl Schwartzel: -1

T38. Ollie Schniederjans: E

T38. Marc Leishman: E

T38. Branden Grace: E

T38. Talor Gooch: E

T38. Frederik Kjettrup: E

T43. Louis Oosthuizen: +1

T43. Abraham Ancer: +1

T43. Lee Westwood: +1

T43. Richard Bland: +1

T47. Brooks Koepka: +2

T47. Matthew Wolff: +2

T47. Anirban Lahiri: +2

T47. Adrian Meronk: +2

51. Jason Kokrak: +3

T52. Dustin Johnson: +5

T52. Anthony Kim: +5

T52. Caleb Surratt: +5

