  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • Who is leading the LIV Golf Korea 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

Who is leading the LIV Golf Korea 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 02, 2025 07:38 GMT
LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Korea 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Talor Gooch fired a 7-under 65 in the opening round of LIV Golf Korea 2025 to take the early lead. Bryson DeChambeau continued his good form and joined Gooch at the top.

Ad

On Friday, March 2, Gooch began his round from the 16th hole at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon and picked up four birdies in his first seven holes. He then bogeyed the next hole, but it was his lone error of the day as he added four more birdies. On the other hand, DeChambeau played a bogey-free round to start another week on a high. For the uninitiated, the two-time major champion had finished as joint runner-up last week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Bland were tied for second after shooting 6-under 66. Joaquin Niemann, Jinichiro Kozuma, Dean Burmester, Anirban Lahiri, and Adrian Meronk sit three strokes back after the first round of the LIV Golf Korea 2025.

Notably, the opening round of LIV Golf Korea witnessed two aces. The first ace was made by Dean Burmester on the thirteenth hole, followed by Marc Leishman on the fifth.

LIV Golf Korea, Round 1 leaderboard explored

Talor Gooch takes the lead at the LIV Golf Korea 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Talor Gooch takes the lead at the LIV Golf Korea 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Korea 2025, Round 1:

  • T1. Talor Gooch: -7
  • T1. Bryson DeChambeau: -7
  • T3. Louis Oosthuizen: -6
  • T3. Richard Bland: -6
  • T5. Joaquin Niemann: -4
  • T5. Jinichiro Kozuma: -4
  • T5. Dean Burmester: -4
  • T5. Anirban Lahiri: -4
  • T5. Adrian Meronk: -4
  • T10. Minkyu Kim: -3
  • T10. Bubba Watson: -3
  • T10. Tyrrell Hatton: -3
  • T10. Henrik Stenson: -3
  • T10. Ian Poulter: -3
  • T10. Jason Kokrak: -3
  • T16. Charles Howell III: -2
  • T16. Kevin Na: -2
  • T18. Marc Leishman: -1
  • T18. Lucas Herbert: -1
  • T18. Peter Uihlein: -1
  • T18. Brooks Koepka: -1
  • T18. Matthew Wolff: -1
  • T18. Thomas Pieters: -1
  • T18. Patrick Reed: -1
  • T18. Carlos Ortiz: -1
  • T18. David Puig: -1
  • T27. Martin Kaymer: E
  • T27. Dustin Johnson: E
  • T27. Jon Rahm: E
  • T27. Abraham Ancer: E
  • T27. Andy Ogletree: E
  • T32. Sebastian Muñoz: +1
  • T32. Luis Masaveu: +1
  • T32. Caleb Surratt: +1
  • T32. Cameron Smith: +1
  • T32. Chieh-Po Lee: +1
  • T32. Lee Westwood: +1
  • T32. Sam Horsfield: +1
  • T32. Graeme McDowell: +1
  • T32. Brendan Steele: +1
  • T32. John Catlin: +1
  • T32. Frederik Kjettrup: +1
  • T32. Danny Lee: +1
  • T44. Matt Jones: +2
  • T44. Mito Pereira: +2
  • T44. Tom McKibbin: +2
  • T44. Charl Schwartzel: +2
  • 48. Phil Mickelson: +3
  • T49. Cameron Tringale: +4
  • T49. Paul Casey: +4
  • T49. Yubin Jang: +4
  • T52. Harold Varner III: +5
  • T52. Sergio Garcia: +5
  • 54. Anthony Kim: +7
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications