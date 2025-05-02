Who is leading the LIV Golf Korea 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

Talor Gooch fired a 7-under 65 in the opening round of LIV Golf Korea 2025 to take the early lead. Bryson DeChambeau continued his good form and joined Gooch at the top.

On Friday, March 2, Gooch began his round from the 16th hole at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon and picked up four birdies in his first seven holes. He then bogeyed the next hole, but it was his lone error of the day as he added four more birdies. On the other hand, DeChambeau played a bogey-free round to start another week on a high. For the uninitiated, the two-time major champion had finished as joint runner-up last week.

Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Bland were tied for second after shooting 6-under 66. Joaquin Niemann, Jinichiro Kozuma, Dean Burmester, Anirban Lahiri, and Adrian Meronk sit three strokes back after the first round of the LIV Golf Korea 2025.

Notably, the opening round of LIV Golf Korea witnessed two aces. The first ace was made by Dean Burmester on the thirteenth hole, followed by Marc Leishman on the fifth.

LIV Golf Korea, Round 1 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Korea 2025, Round 1:

T1. Talor Gooch: -7

T1. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T3. Louis Oosthuizen: -6

T3. Richard Bland: -6

T5. Joaquin Niemann: -4

T5. Jinichiro Kozuma: -4

T5. Dean Burmester: -4

T5. Anirban Lahiri: -4

T5. Adrian Meronk: -4

T10. Minkyu Kim: -3

T10. Bubba Watson: -3

T10. Tyrrell Hatton: -3

T10. Henrik Stenson: -3

T10. Ian Poulter: -3

T10. Jason Kokrak: -3

T16. Charles Howell III: -2

T16. Kevin Na: -2

T18. Marc Leishman: -1

T18. Lucas Herbert: -1

T18. Peter Uihlein: -1

T18. Brooks Koepka: -1

T18. Matthew Wolff: -1

T18. Thomas Pieters: -1

T18. Patrick Reed: -1

T18. Carlos Ortiz: -1

T18. David Puig: -1

T27. Martin Kaymer: E

T27. Dustin Johnson: E

T27. Jon Rahm: E

T27. Abraham Ancer: E

T27. Andy Ogletree: E

T32. Sebastian Muñoz: +1

T32. Luis Masaveu: +1

T32. Caleb Surratt: +1

T32. Cameron Smith: +1

T32. Chieh-Po Lee: +1

T32. Lee Westwood: +1

T32. Sam Horsfield: +1

T32. Graeme McDowell: +1

T32. Brendan Steele: +1

T32. John Catlin: +1

T32. Frederik Kjettrup: +1

T32. Danny Lee: +1

T44. Matt Jones: +2

T44. Mito Pereira: +2

T44. Tom McKibbin: +2

T44. Charl Schwartzel: +2

48. Phil Mickelson: +3

T49. Cameron Tringale: +4

T49. Paul Casey: +4

T49. Yubin Jang: +4

T52. Harold Varner III: +5

T52. Sergio Garcia: +5

54. Anthony Kim: +7

