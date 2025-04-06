Who is leading LIV Golf Miami after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami is underway at the challenging Trump National Doral Golf Course in Florida. The second round on Saturday saw stellar performances across the leaderboard, with the world's top golfers in contention.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau posted a 2-under-par 70 round to claim the solo lead. The Crushers GC captain chases yet another title with a total 5 under par score. His team is tied for 3rd place at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami along with Fireballs GC.

Fireballs GC's star Sergio Garcia trails DeChambeau by two strokes at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. The Spaniard has posted rounds of 2 under par and 1 under par so far.

Ripper GC leads the 2025 LIV Golf Miami's team leaderboard. The Cameron Smith-captained team has a total score of 9 over par. 4 Aces GC follows with a total 11 over par score.

Ad

Trending

With only 18 holes of competition left to go, here's a look at the top 11 on the team and individual leaderboards for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami (via LIV Golf):

Individual Leaderboard:

1 - Bryson DeChambeau (-5)

2 - Sergio Garcia (-3)

T3 - Marc Leishman (-2)

T3 - Patrick Reed (-2)

T3 - Phil Mickelson (-2)

T6 - Jon Rahm (-1)

T6 - Dean Burmester (-1)

8 - Dustin Johnson (E)

T9 - Charl Schwartzel (+1)

T9 - Cameron Tringale (+1)

T11 - Kevin Na (+2)

T11 - Danny Lee (+2)

T11 - Lucas Herbert (+2)

T11 - Tom McKibbin (+2)

Ad

Team Leaderboard:

1 - Ripper GC (+9)

2 - 4 Aces GC (+11)

T3 - Fireballs GC (+12)

T3 - Crushers GC (+12)

5 - Iron Heads GC (+13)

6 - Legion XIII (+17)

T7 - Smash GC (+20)

T7 - HyFlyers GC (+20)

T7 - Stinger GC (+20)

10 - Torque GC (+27)

11 - Majesticks GC (+31)

Cleeks Golf Club is in last place, 13th, at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. The team bears a total 46 over par score over the past two rounds.

Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 LIV Golf Miami Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the individual leader of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami's scorecard for Saturday's round (via LIV Golf):

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More